Why DJ Cuppy Is Under Pressure To Marry – Verydarkman

Controversial social media activist, Martins Otse, better known as Verydarkman has opined that the popular Disc Jockey (DJ), Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy is under pressure to marry.

Sunday Telegraph reports that DJ Cuppy had recently taken to her X page to speak on her future partner.

She prayed he would be such a spiritually grounded husband that would seek God’s direction in whatever he does.

Her prayer point has however garnered a lot of backlash from netizen who mocked her for praying at age 35, stressing that she should have prayed the prayer at 24 when she was much younger.

Reacting to DJ Cuppy’s comment, VeryDarkMan took to his social media page to caution people against dragging her for not being married yet.

He opined that she’s under a lot of pressure to get married, especially seeing her sister’s relationship with Mr Eazi.

He further explained the complicated scenarios that could play out when people approach her for marriage because of her family wealth.

