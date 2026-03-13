Why Divorce Isn’t An Option For Me, Says Omotola Jalade

Veteran actress,l Omotola JaladeEkeinde, has revealed that divorce has never been a consideration in her 30-year marriage. Speaking on the Afropolitan Podcast, the film star attributed the success of her union with pilot Matthew Ekeinde to her husband’s selflessness, absence of ego, and the deep trust they share. According to Omotola, he has remained supportive of her and her career throughout their three decades together.

She emphasised that marriage is a deeply personal matter, and her perspective should not be seen as imposing a standard for others. “Divorce isn’t an option for me. That doesn’t mean it isn’t an option for you.

I am not against divorce; I just believe that marriage is a very personal matter. My marriage can never be the same as yours,” she said. “No two marriages are alike because no two people are alike.

The ingredients might not be the same. My husband is a very selfless person; he has no ego. “I’ve been married to him for over 30 years, and and I have never fought with a girl over him. I don’t have those kinds of problems. He doesn’t bother me. If I need to go do my work, he trusts me completely, and I trust him.”

The actress explained that leaving the marriage would be nearly impossible because of how close they have become over the years. She added that even if she walked away, she would remain a part of his life, making it difficult for anyone else to come between them.

“So, it would be very hard for another person to negatively affect our marriage because I’ve known him since I was 16. I almost don’t know what he could do now that would make me dislike him to the point of hate,” she said.

“Even if I decided to walk away from this relationship tomorrow, which I think will never happen, there would still be an issue because the next woman would have to deal with me, as I will still be a part of his life. I’m too close to him to just leave, and he can’t get rid of me either.” The actress tied the knot with Matthew in 1996, and they share four children together.