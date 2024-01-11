Why Dirty Pants, Underwear Should Be Washed After Every Wear

Medical experts have affirmed that it is terrible to re-wear underwear that is not so fresh According to Dermatologist in New York City, Dr. Joshua Zeichner, clothing that comes in direct contact with the body — like underwear — should be washed after every wear, since skin oils, sweat and bacteria can transfer directly onto the garment.

Washing underwear is particularly important, he said, because it sits in “sweaty areas and is more likely to become soiled with body fluids.” It’s no surprise that underwear isn’t exactly the cleanest item of laundry.

Its purpose is to protect the rest of your clothes from urine, feces and sweat. In fact, a study found that if you did a laundry load of just underwear, there would be about 100 million E. coli in the wash water.

On the risks of wearing dirty underwear, Zeichner said soiled undies can increase the likelihood of developing a bacterial infection, such as a urinary tract infection (UTI), as there’s a lot of bacteria that remains on your underwear. It can also lead to a fungal infection, such as a yeast infection or “jock itch,” which is contagious.

Fungus thrives in a warm, moist environment, and the longer you wear your underwear without changing it, the more sweat it catches, leading to a fertile home for fungus.

Furthermore, dirty underwear can make one stink since the fellow is trapping all that sweat and bacteria and creating a breeding ground of funkiness.

Dirty underwear can also increase your risk of skin irritation and inflammation, such as contact dermatitis, which is when something on your skin triggers a rash. It can also come from prolonged wear of even clean underwear.

Contact dermatitis may occur if you happen to be allergic to dyes or fabrics in your underwear (or your laundry detergent), so if you’re experiencing skin issues with clean undies, it’s important to check if something may be irritating you. On when to change underwear, Zeichner said there isn’t a “hard and fast rule.”

He however recommended changing underwear every 24 hours, or after an activity that causes sweating, such as working out.

Another Dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York City, said one can put on a new pair of underwear after the fellow has taken a shower, in order to stay clean, and after the underwear has gotten wet, in order to prevent skin irritation.

There are certain people who may want to change their underwear more frequently, notes Zeichner. If you tend to sweat profusely, you may want to change more regularly. If you notice foul body odour in your private areas, you should change your underwear as well as wash up.

(Strong odour there can also indicate an infection, such as bacterial vaginosis, which is the most common vaginal infection in women, has a fishy odour and requires antibiotics.)

So what do you do if you are in one of those situations where you don’t have any choice but to wear soiled underwear? He stated that the next best choice may actually be not wearing any underwear — and next time, remember to throw some extra undies in your carry-on, he added.