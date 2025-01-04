Why Dikko, Olopade Must Excel at Nsc, by Adesoji

Share

..says Wahid Oshodi inspired him to come into administration

The current vice president and Technical Director of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, Tayo Adesoji, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA said Nigeria table tennis will surely reap from Wahid Oshodi’s position as the president of the African Table Tennis Federation. Excerpts…

What would you say about the 2nd African Table Tennis in Diaspora Tournament that took place in Ibadan at the tail end of 2024?

The truth is, we have players that wants to be world-bitters. They have the arts, they have the basic skills, but what they require is to take them to the next level. And so competitions like this give them that opportunity to showcase their talent and possibly see sponsors. And at the same time, you know, learn new ways of playing. Because if there are no competitions, you might think you know how to play, but during competitions, when you’re beating blue, black, twice, thrice, four times, you just have to exercise, repackage yourself to be able to get to the next level. And at a time like this, we’re trying to discover new talents. If you notice what we’ve been doing in the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation in the last one and a half years, we’ve been showcasing, we’ve been putting a lot of effort into junior players so that we can catch them young and then make them be prepared to move to the senior level.

Some of these young players were at the African Championship, what I formed that decision?

As the Technical Director, I took the risk to take very young players to the African Championship. A lot of people didn’t believe in them. But for me, I was not concerned about whether they would be beaten or not. I’m more concerned about them seeing the game from another perspective so that they too can be prepared. So I took (Matthew) Kuti, Abdulbasit and (Muizz) Adegoke, those three young players. They joined Aruna Quadri and Olajide Omotayo. And surprisingly, they were the African champion in the team event. They became Africa doubles champion above every other senior player that came for the competition. So if that could happen in their first senior assignment, you can imagine the prospect we have. And they have also been beaten in Nigeria by their peers. Even at home, there are players that are beating them now. So if we continue to groom them like that, then the Atanda Musa era is coming back.

How does it feel having the tournament in Ibadan?

I am glad that now we are doing this in Ibadan. Because Ibadan is the home of table tennis. If you look at the history of table tennis in Nigeria, you cannot be African champion if you’ve not played in Ibadan in the past. Well, Lagos took everything, now it’s coming back home.

You mentioned Ibadan just now. Would you say you can close your eyes and say, oh, the people that are organising this can easily do any other competition without any much supervision?

I can tell you, you know, in Nigeria, we are lucky to have a person like (Wahid) Oshodi at the time the game was dying. God brought him to the scene. Then he was the commissioner for sports, Lagos States. And then he resuscitated the game. Started a lot of competitions in the country, especially in Lagos, A lot of these people have worked packaging these competitions. And so now packaging another competition that is not at that level shouldn’t be a problem for us. What are the things required to have a standard competition? The ambience, the hall, the floor, the tables, then all other things can be purchased, apart from the players. So what is it that we don’t have? We don’t have a hall here (Ibadan), a conditional hall. Yeah, we’ll start working towards that. We don’t have the floor. I have the floor. The floor that is being used by Nigeria today was purchased by us personally. So if we could do that for Nigeria, I won’t do that for the state where I am from? So the hen has come home to roost.

Like you said there are several young talents back at home here in Nigeria, but oftentimes, they don’t get the opportunity to play top circuit games. In the same way, they always play against top players, how do the federation trying to get them at major championships to increase their points?

You see, things are evolving at the International Table Tennis Federation. Luckily we have Wahid Oshodi, he is the Vice President of the International Table Tennis Federation, and so we have quite a number of information coming to Nigeria now. We are also equally happy that he is now the President of the African Table Tennis Federation. So things are happening and things will continue to happen. Now we want to take advantage of what Egypt took advantage of because they were the president of Africa for a very long time, for over 20 years. As all the benefits of table tennis went to Egypt, it’s our turn now to work with Oshodi for Nigeria to take advantage of being the president. We are not just the president of the ATTF, the Chief Operating Officer of ATTF is also a Nigerian, so what else do we need? We only need people to support table tennis. Don’t talk down on table tennis. You can talk down on us, that are the administrators. Don’t talk down on the game. So if you continue to support table tennis, as these people in diaspora are doing, oh my God,

You have invested a lot into table tennis personally, what has been your gain?

Some people will say I’ve wasted a lot of resources at table tennis, however, they’ve not checked my heart. You know, because I love the game, I love my young boys, I want them to be successful, I want them to be more successful than us, and I want the game of table tennis to survive, to be there, even when I’m no more. So I’m happy that we are moving towards that trajectory.

Recently, the National Sports Commission returned with Shehu Dikko and Bukola Olopade at the helm of affairs, do you see these two people and the Commission itself taking sports in Nigeria to the next level?

If these two people fail, then I don’t know who can pass. Honestly, I’m telling you the truth. If Dikko and Olopade fail, then it’s finished for sports in Nigeria. I don’t know who can make sports a success again. Because these people are not just, you know, they are passionate about sports. They do things, they are the one that encourage people like us to come into sports. What am I doing there? I don’t, I never had time. But if they could create time for sports, why can’t I create time? That’s where I am. I never wanted to be in table tennis. I don’t even like publicity, I love to just be in my cocoon. Support the players while they’re playing with equipment, with table tennis balls and all that. Don’t call me anything. But when you see all these guys that you’re mentioning, you want to see Oshodi, who has never played before, I played, he never played before, sacrificing things for this game without thinking of what he will gain. So who am I? Who are you that you will not think twice to add value? I tell you, if the current leadership of NSC failed, it is finished for sports in Nigeria.

Let’s talk about you, what attracted you to table tennis as a young boy?

You know it was a game played everywhere when we were young. From soak away to corner shop, everywhere. And you know for a young person, you just want to use this energy. And we had places where we could use the energy. You know, I grew up in Ibadan. So you play all around, play everywhere, while playing, you’re losing some, you’re winning some, you’re making friends, you’re making enemies, we were happy. When a child is happy, we’re not partaking in wrong vices. We were happy and we were making friends. We were expanding our coasts, also we were learning. So everything worked together. And when you play table tennis, all your senses are affected, both the brain, both the body, both the sides, your leg, and movement. So you are fit to read and pass also, it’s a combination of all. So for us, when we were young, my father never liked sports. My father is an educationist. Then I was playing football, then I broke my leg. And the day they took me home that my leg was broken, I got 12 strokes of the cane. You know, with the pain I was suffering on my leg, I had a nice beating. So when I started playing table tennis, it wasn’t as difficult as football. He accepted it, because he felt I am not likely going to be injured, mostly with my frail nature. So he will only give me one hour or two hours to go and play and then come back home. After two hours, then you get some punishment. But the thing is, I was playing table tennis and it was comfortable and convenient. You know, those times we didn’t know they used to buy rubber. They used to give us free. Even when I joined the Obafemi Awolowo University team, I didn’t know that they were buying those things because I was getting them for free. The wood, the rubber used to be free until I finished university before I knew those rubbers were actually purchased. Very expensive and I had to buy it, you know. That time, if God could give us that grace to be giving these guys rubber, wood, even if it’s just one wood per year, two rubbers per year, then they can fend for themselves. Some people playing in Diaspora, the rubber they’ve used, they will bring it to Nigeria to sell. Kudos to Aruna Quadri. Check what most young players are wearing, it’s all Quadri. How many players that played internationally, you see their name on the shirts these guys are wearing. I can only tell you, it’s only Aruna you will see. So he’s done so much for the game of table tennis. We can only pray that God continues to enlarge his coast. God continues to give him the grace to do more, grace for him to continue to excel in his endeavor too. And now he’s getting old, so who is going to replace Aruna? That’s the question we’re asking ourselves in the NTTF. And I’m sure that’s the question journalists will be asking too. And now, look at the players we have now, I don’t need to answer for you. You too will be able to answer for your media. Those that have the potential to replace Aruna, you will start seeing them. We’re going to have a closed camp very soon, that we put all these young players, see most of them are young, they are between 16 and 20, that’s what we want, we want to catch them young. It’s not as if we don’t want the old players again, yeah, we’ll be helping those ones, we’ll fix them into places where they can have their livelihood. Maybe they go abroad and all that. But then the younger ones have to be world beaters. They can’t be world-class if they don’t play with the older players also. So it’s a mix. They’re a mix.

You said they are going to camp, is the camping for preparation for a particular championship or just because you just want them to continue to work on their skill?

It’s both. It’s both because we are investing and discovering new players that have potential. So we continue to put them in camp anytime they are on holidays to be able to showcase their talents. For those that we’ve already discovered too, we are preparing them, you know, Nigeria is hosting the African Youth next year and there are four competitions back to back like that. We have the African Youth, we have the WTT, we have the WTT Youth, we have about five over a space of two months. We don’t want Nigeria to be second, we want Nigeria to be the number one. And so we have to have camps. And we won’t camp them in Lagos, we are going to camp them in a place where the only thing they will see is lights, table, egg, and there are coaches. So it’s closed, you know, that’s what we are planning. They will be somewhere that they will not see anything.

