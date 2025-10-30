Why Design Will Shape Next Wave Of African Startups – Awosika

Product development expert, Oladapo Awosika, has said that the next generation of African startups will be defined not merely by technology, but by the quality of their design and user experience.

Awosika made this known in a paper titled “Why Design Will Define the Next Wave of African Startups,” where he explained that Africa’s tech ecosystem has evolved beyond the stage of simply building functional products.

He noted that users now demand simplicity, trust, and cultural relevance from digital platforms.

“In the early days of the tech boom, startups focused mainly on getting products to work. People used them even when the design was poor because they solved urgent problems. That era is over. Today’s users have options and expectations,” he said.

Awosika emphasized that design has become a strategic growth tool rather than an aesthetic addition, citing fintech brands as examples of how intuitive product design drives user acquisition and retention.

“Design is no longer decoration — it is direction,” he noted. “When products are intuitive and empathetic, people stay longer, trust the platform, and recommend it to others. Good design doesn’t just look good — it works better for users and businesses.”

He observed that many global tech models fail in Africa because of the continent’s unique challenges, including unstable connectivity, varying literacy levels, shared device usage, and cultural diversity.

“One mistake is thinking that solutions from abroad can simply be copied here,” Awosika cautioned. “Designing for Africa requires understanding context. For instance, many users trust USSD more than apps because it works without internet. A designer who ignores this can lose an entire market.”

Beyond product interfaces, Awosika highlighted the rise of design leadership across the continent, driven by mentorship programmes and local design communities producing experts who merge creativity with business strategy.

“Africa doesn’t just need more designers; it needs design leaders — people who understand how user experience connects to business,” he said. “It’s encouraging to see young designers think beyond visuals to accessibility, inclusivity, and impact.”

He described Africa’s biggest challenges — in finance, healthcare, agriculture, and education — as fundamentally design problems that demand empathy and innovation.

According to Awosika, investors are increasingly prioritizing user experience when assessing startups. “In a world where attention spans are short and competition is global, design is a sustainable advantage,” he said.

He further noted that African designers possess a unique edge globally because they excel at balancing constraints with creativity and culture with modern technology.

“The future of Africa’s digital economy will not be shaped by who has the most engineers or biggest budget,” he said. “It will be shaped by who builds human, inclusive, and context-aware solutions.”

Awosika concluded by urging continued investment in design talent and local innovation. “The future of African innovation will not just be built,” he said. “It will be designed.”