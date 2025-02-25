In a statement issued by his Media Aide, Oluwatosin Osho, Primate Ayodele described Nigeria’s democracy as corrupt, driven by desperation and hatred.

According to the man of God, democracy is shaking because those in charge of power are not doing the right thing, saying the democratic system of the country needs to be reviewed as soon as possible to avoid division in the country.

He further buttressed the need to redefine Nigeria’s democracy because it is killing the country silently, and presidents are not in any way helping matters.

He said, “If we are not careful, democracy will tear us apart because so many things are faulty in our democracy, and nobody has ever sought reforms of our democracy.

“Our constitution needs to be reviewed if we want Nigeria to survive because everyone just comes to do whatever they want. All is not well with our democracy.

“Nigeria’s democracy is corrupt; there is desperation, arrogance, hatred, and fracture in our democracy. Our democracy is shaking, and the right people are not getting the right things in our democracy. It is affecting us economically, psychologically, regionally, and in our judiciary.

“We need to redefine our democracy because of our future generations. It is shaking seriously if we want to be sincere with ourselves. Our democracy is killing us silently, and our presidents are not helping.”

He also stated that the rule of law is no longer respected in Nigeria and that those who fought for the country’s democracy have been forgotten because their legacies are not being preserved by the people in power.

“The rule of law is no longer respected in Nigeria’s democracy. It will divide Nigeria if care isn’t taken and throw the country into confusion. We have forgotten Abiola, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Tafawa Balewa, Awolowo, Ken Saro-Wiwa, and those who fought for our democracy. They are all angry because democracy isn’t the way they want it. This is the bitter truth.

“The court isn’t doing the right thing, the judiciary is something else, and those representing the people are doing whatever they want. We have a democracy that doesn’t respect religion but works with satanic agents.”