The word “DEMOCRACY” has its roots in Greek words. It comes from two words, “Demos,” meaning “People,” and “Kratos,” which means “Rule” or” Power.” So, democracy can be defined as “the rule of the people.” In the phrases of Abraham Lincoln, the president of the US, “Democracy is a government “of the people, by the people, and for the people.” In the modern era, the word freedom and democracy are used as alternative terms.

In the democratic, elected representatives hold power and are accountable before the general will of the public. Democracy can be simply defined as a system of government by the people or all eligible members of a state, typically through their elected representatives.

The blog will explore the top 7 advantages of democracy.

Protecting the Interests of Citizens

People get the chance to vote on the key issues affecting their country or can elect representatives to make these decisions. It eventually protects the interests of citizens in the state. An elected government is considered accountable before the citizens through elections. For instance, citizens of a specific country live to play the Best online pokies; then the government has to pass a law to legalize these games. In short, It protects the general interest of the public.

Promote Equality

Democracy is standing on the basic principle that all people are equal in the eyes of the law, and every person gets a vote. For example, Canada has a universal franchise decree in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which explicitly allows every citizen of Canada, whether they are common citizens or government officials, the right to vote in any Canadian election.

Preventing Abuse of Power

The elected representatives of the people run a government, and government authorities refrain from abuse of power. All the government authorities represent the citizens, and there can be no tyranny and misuse of power like totalitarianism and kinship.

Safeguard Fundamental Rights

Democracy ensures the fundamental rights of citizens, which can not be guaranteed in the monarchy and aristocracy. The Constitution is the supreme law of the land, which gives the fundamental rights to the citizens, and constitutional courts safeguard these fundamental rights of citizens If any private person or government authority breaches them.

Supremacy of Constitution

Democracy is that form of government in which the constitution is the supreme law of the land, which guarantees all fundamental rights and prevents dictatorship and tyranny within the state. Every law is subordinate to the constitution, whether they are statutory laws(Act of Parliament and Ordinance) or precedents and rules of any organization.

Omnipotent Culture of Rule of Law

Democracy ensures the rule of law in the state. It is a political and legal doctrine given by Dicey, a British jurist; it simply means every citizen is equal before the eye of the law, whether they are common citizens or government officials. Democracy promotes the culture of the rule of law, as there are no kinship or military governments that can lead to a dictatorship.

Enhanced Accountability

Democracy encourages accountability in many ways. As you know, government officials are elected through the votes of the general public. Elections are held, and the people choose representatives. So citizens can eliminate the tyrant, incompetent and undemocratic government. On the other hand, the Supreme Court has the power of judicial review to declare null and void any act of parliament or executive order if it violates the fundamental norms of the Constitution. Plus, the President and prime minister can be impeached by the votes of Parliamentarians in case of any irregularities and misuse of power.

Prevent Tyranny

Democracy is a system of government that is run by elected representatives who are chosen through votes. So tyranny cannot prevail in a democratic country. As you know, in kinship[, the will of the king is considered sovereign, and the wish of the king is law. On the other hand, in a democratic system, the general will of the public is superior, the constitution is the supreme law of the land as well, and parliament is considered the supreme body of the state. So, these pros of the democratic system prevent tyranny in the state.

Final Thoughts

Democracy is a system of government in which power is vested in the people and exercised by them directly or through freely elected representatives. In a democratic system, three pillars of the government, a legislature, executive, and judiciary, are governed under the shadow of a constitution, which is the supreme law of the land and truly represents the general will of the public.