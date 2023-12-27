Why Deltans love Oborevwori –Aide

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s Executive Assistant on Orientation and Communication Latimore Oghenesivbe has attributed the peaceful co-existence in the state to good governance. According to him, Oborevwori is loved by the people because of his social welfare programmes.

Oghenesivbe said: “Of course, the recent kickoff of the N78billion flyovers and road expansion projects in Delta Central and Delta South is still very fresh in the memory of citizens. The “The State Executive Council recently approved the disbursement of N3, 887,277,784.66 under the D-CARES implementation programme being second reimbursement from the World Bank. “It was disbursed through direct cash transfer, FADAMA, to enhance human capital development.

“Delta is very peaceful because Governor Oborevwori is doing the needful through good governance. “His detribalised leadership style had also contributed significantly to the inestimable measure of peaceful coexistence among Deltans and shall be sustained throughout the life span of this administration. “Just six months in the saddle, the governor awarded important contracts, aimed at bringing development closer to the people, in the upland and riverine communities. “No part of the state will be left undeveloped during his two-year tenure of eight years.”