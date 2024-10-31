Why Delay In Minimum Wage Implementation In Ondo – HOS

Share

The Head of Service in Ondo State, Mr Bayo Phillip, has said the delay in the implementation of the #73.000.00 minimum wage for civil servants was due to ongoing consequential adjustments in the table.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has announced the payment of #73.000.00 as the minimum wage to be paid to civil servants. However, they were disappointed when the government paid the October salary without the minimum wage reflected in their salary.

Speaking at a press conference to announce the 2024 Public Service Week, Phillip said the government did not play politics with the announcement.

According to him, the consequential adjustment table is being worked out and would be ready in a few days.

He said the total number of workers in public service in the state is 60,000 while the government pays not less than #4.8 billion as salaries. This, he said, excluded the workers at the 18 local government areas of the state.

The focus of the celebration, he said is to acknowledge the prime place of Public Service in the development of African States, saying the Public Service Week gives recognition to the institutions and practitioners of the public service.

Also, he said the government would soon recruit medical personnel to boost the dwindling personnel in the health sector occasioned by the JAPA syndrome while the ongoing recruitment of 2,000 teachers into both primary and secondary schools would soon be concluded.

Aside from teachers and health workers recruitment, Phillip said more legal officers are being recruited into civil service to facilitate the seamless administration of justice in the state.

According to him, the Aiyedatiwa-led administration also places premium on capacity building, exposing officers in different cadres to training and retraining programmes.

He said there is regular payment of salary and entitlements.

Phillip said the celebration of the public service week is justified because all workers due for promotion in 2024 have received their promotion letters while the government has paid the 2024 leave bonus to all workers.

