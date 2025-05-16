Why Defections to APC Won’t Lead to One-Party State, by Ahamba

Share

A foremost constitutional lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigerian, Chief Mike Ahamba (SAN), has allayed fears of a possible one-party state following the gale of defections of notable politicians to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said to the extent that not all politicians and members of opposition political parties will join the APC, a one-party arrangement is not possible.

Chairman of the Elders’ Forum of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State gave the assurance in a telephone interview with New Telegraph.

Ahamba’s intervention came less than a month after Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, ditched his party, the PDP, for the “broom party” alongside his immediate predecessor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

This is in addition to mass defection of dozens of senators, and House of Representatives’ members, among other heavyweight politicians.

While alleging that defectors nurtured “self-protectionist” agenda, he appealed to government authorities at all levels to prioritise the welfare and interests of the masses in the governance process. Asked to comment on the development, the elder statesman said: “With the type of governance we have now, it is the expected.

“Now, I categorise those who are defecting into two: Self-protectionist ones, and The-food-is-ready ones. “Now, self-protectionists are those who know that they have skeletons in their cupboards. They are trying to follow…advice for their own self- interests.

“The food-is-ready group is the group that doesn’t want to work; they want to be in the government in power at all times, so that they will be able to get some benefits.

“So, it’s part of society, but it will not lead to one-party state in this country, because people like us will not defect for any reason whatsoever. “It will only lead to oneparty state if everybody moves. Everybody will not move.”

Share