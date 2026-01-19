Veteran Nigerian singer, Seyi Sodimu, has shared his thoughts on the differing levels of influence held by Nigeria’s Afrobeats “Big 3” Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy, suggesting that Davido’s reach goes far beyond music and could translate into political success.

Speaking on a recent episode of the ‘What I Know’ podcast, hosted by Korty EO and Shaffy Bello, the ‘Love Me Jeje’ crooner explained that each of the three superstars commands a unique form of influence in the entertainment space and beyond.

According to Sodimu, Wizkid possesses a distinct and almost exclusive appeal, while Burna Boy’s strength lies largely in his musical dominance and stage presence.

“Davido, however, was described as an artist whose impact cuts across music, culture and public life.

READ ALSO:

The veteran musician argued that this broader appeal gives Davido an edge outside the entertainment industry, particularly in politics.

He claimed that Davido’s connection with people from different backgrounds could make him a strong contender in an electoral contest.

Sodimu went as far as suggesting that if Davido were to contest a governorship election today, he would likely emerge victorious.

In contrast, he expressed doubt that Burna Boy’s influence, which he described as mainly musical, would translate as effectively into political support.

He noted that the Afrobeats stars are driven by different motivations and operate in different lanes, even though they all enjoy massive popularity. For Sodimu, Davido’s ability to relate with the masses and maintain strong personal connections sets him apart.

This is not the first time Davido has been mentioned by public figures as a potential political force, as conversations about celebrities transitioning into politics continue to gain attention in Nigeria.