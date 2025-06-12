Why Davido, Burna, Wizkid Are Useless To Nigerians – VeryDarkMan

Share

Social media activist, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan berates Nigeria’s top Afrobeat singers, Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy for splurging money on cars while Nigerians go on suffering.

He took to social media to react following Burna Boy’s recent purchase of a 3.5 billion naira sports car.

Verydarkman berated the singers for only being concerned about splashing millions on cars without empowering their fellow countrymen.

He addressed each of the musicians, noting the ways they had each fallen short of helping Nigerians.

VeryDarkMan said: “Don’t you people read the room? You people are not the government, but I have to say this. Let me start with you Davido cause na you I know well well; na you be my guy.

“The state where you come from, what can you beat your chest to say that you have done for the people of Osun state. What is your own contribution to the growth of Nigeria.

“All you people do is to show wealth because you know Nigerians worship money, una go waka for road them go hail una, una go throw some small small change so that people go feel say una be odogwu. You people are nothing. Three of una no get use to us….”

Reactions trailing this post;

@Mayo6Tee said: “He decided to talk today caz there is a way to involve Burnaboy and he squeeze Wizkid in it..

Last Week

Davido bought a Cybertruck Tesla

The same Davido went on an interview and claimed there is nothing to go to in Nigeria or invest in..

Davido was parading his presidential visit between him and his friends..

This VDM did not even talk.. your guy Davido can do anything , he won’t say anything but because burna buy car expensive than Davido one ..

Now he is talking ‍”

@Idan_Papii said: “I’m a fan of vdm, but this one wey he talk no enter at all. He should fix his sense of entitlement. You don’t get to tell people how to spend their hard earned money”

@powerchibueze remarked: “Na over familiarity and hand wey davido give you na why you Dey talk to am like that,, someone has a dream and keep working h@rd for it later achieved it you Dey advice am”

Watch the video below:

