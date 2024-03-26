Why Curriculum Reform Should Be Continuous Process, By NUC

The National Universities Commission (NUC) yesterday said it is important to engage in continuous reform of curriculum to ensure it aligns with current realities and standards, by using innovative modern teaching strategies and technologies to enhance student learning experience in the university system.

NUC Acting Executive Secretary, Chris Maiyaki, in a keynote address presented at the British Council workshop on ‘Enhancing Curriculum and Pedagogical Approaches in Nigerian Universities’ in Abuja, said the curriculum was an ever evolving area which needs continuous reevaluation to make it more meaningful and effective to proactively contribute to the future of education.

He said: “Teaching and learning experiences in the 21st Century are evolving at an unprecedented rate, driven by technological advancements, shifting demographics and evolving global challenges. In contemporary education, educators and teachers have gone beyond the call of duty and taken on completely different modes and pedagogical approaches to their practices.

There has never been a better time to re-evaluate our curriculum delivery to make them more meaningful and effective to proactively contribute to the future of education. “The only way to improve outcomes is to improve instruction by getting the right people; developing them into effective instructors and ensuring flexible and creative delivery.

We cannot overemphasise the fact that improved productivity in NUC would almost be impossible without adequate, responsive and inclusive curricula and pedagogy.”