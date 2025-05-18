Why C’ttee Of Elders Visited Oyo Speaker –Member

Share

Adeyinka Adeniji

The Lagos State Government says it has made significant strides in implementing transformative interventions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). According to Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih, Special Adviser to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals, the government’s efforts are yielding remarkable results.

As contained in a public release by the Ministry of Information and Strategy, the Babajide Samwo-Olu administration has devised various initiatives, one of which is the Lighthouse Project – a flagship policy targeting over 650,000 residents in hard-to-reach communities. The initiative, which is a collaboration with the private sector, has delivered tailored interventions in education, healthcare, and sanitation, positively impacting over 800,000 people, including school girls.

Dr. Oreoluwa also declared that efforts at Advocacy for Women’s Financial Inclusion, embarked upon by her Office, have empowered 1,200 women in 12 underserved communities with access to digital identification, health insurance, and financial literacy.

She also said the Lagos Flood Risk Insurance Product, a pioneering initiative, protects vulnerable populations from flooding risks using a parametric model that ensures quick payouts and strengthens disaster resilience.

In addition, her Office is institutionalizing the SDGs in public institutions and fostering youth leadership across the state. The office has established SDG Clubs in public secondary schools and published the “SDGs and I” handbook to enhance understanding and civic engagement.

While expressing the commitment of the Sanwo-Olu administration to a series of ambitious plans, including hosting the Second Lagos Sustainability Summit, Phase II of the Women’s Financial Inclusion Programme, and the development and validation of the 2nd Lagos Voluntary Local Review (VLR).

She noted that the Lagos State Government remains unwavering in its mission to make Lagos the most sustainable city in Africa, adding that the SDGs Office is translating this vision into measurable results by lifting people out of poverty, advancing environmental justice, and creating inclusive prosperity for all.

