Why C’River Using Drones To Deliver Drugs To Rural Areas – Health Worker

The Community Health Officer in Ijiraga Community Primary Healthcare Centre, Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State, Mr Augustine Okutu, has disclosed that the use of drone technology was bridging the vaccination gap in rural in the state.

Okutu stated this on Monday during an interaction with journalists in Calabar while commenting on the use of, and effectiveness of drones powered by Zipline to enhance the provision of vaccines, drugs and other medical consumables in rural areas.

Zipline reportedly partnered with the government of Cross River because it has a facility for the delivery of drugs, using drones, having established its facility located at Nduk in the Ogoja Local Government Area of the state to support the government in delivering on its mandate of providing access to healthcare to rural dwellers.

According to the community health officer, the drone system has helped them to reduce the workload and resources usually spent on journeys to access vaccination and immunisation in rural areas.

“The dramatic way in which the drones drop the vaccines from the sky is a source of advert for us. The people believe the vaccines and drugs dropping from the sky are more sophisticated.

“Now, there is an increased demand for immunisation and vaccination with the vaccines that dropped from the drones and not the ones from our cold chain stores,” Okutu said jubilantly.

He explained that the drone technology has saved them the cost of moving out of the health facility to look for drugs and other medical needs.

According to him, the people believe that the items delivered by the drones were from trusted sources, noting that the acquisition of fake or expired drugs was eliminated.

Similarly, Mr Raphael Obok, Focal Person for the Primary Healthcare Centre in Nfuma, Yala LGA said the response for vaccination has increased as people now come on their own to be vaccinated.

“We no longer travel to get or store drugs and vaccines but from the comfort of our facility we just call or text Zipline and in a matter of minutes, we get what we need through a drone delivery.

“The drone technology has come as a fulfilment of all the parameters of primary healthcare which include, affordability, availability and accessibility,” he said.

Earlier, in an interview with Dr. Henry Ayuk, Cross River’s Commissioner for Health, he said what Zipline was doing in the state was commendable and a fulcrum of healthcare delivery.

He added that the state was consolidating plans to ensure that there was another Zipline facility in Akamkpa, Local Government Area that would service the Southern Senatorial District of the state.