Why corruption persists in Nigeria –Abbas

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has that the high level of corruption in the nation’s corridors of power has greatly slowed down the country’s ability to reach its full potential, making it a difficult task to nip corruption in the bud.

The Speaker disclosed this while speaking at an event held by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Policy Dialogue on Corruption, Social Norms and Behavioural Change in Abuja yesterday. According to the lawmaker, this is because certain factors such as behaviours, norms, attitudes, expectations, weak governance structures, lack of transparency and accountability have perpetually contributed immensely to the subsistence of corruption in Nigeria.

He said: “Despite this recognition, certain corruption-inducing behaviours, norms, attitudes, and expectations persist within our society, thereby, enabling and perpetuating acts of corruption.”