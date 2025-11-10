Why Corruption Persists In Justice Sector, By Lawyers

Concerns over growing perception of corruption in judiciary

The judiciary once regarded as the last hope of the common man is again under fire, as lawyers, judges and anti-corruption advocates raised serious concerns over the growing perception and practice of corruption in the temple of justice. TUNDE OYESINA reports

Lawyers and stakeholders in the justice sector have raised serious concern again over the dwindling trust of the public in the nation’s judiciary as a result of perceived corruption from both the Bar and the Bench.

This fresh concern was against the back drop of the recent lamentation by the Chief Judge of Ebonyi State, Justice Elvis Ngene, on the persistence of corruption within Nigeria’s justice delivery system, warning that corruption poses “a grave threat” to fair hearing and access to justice. The judge reportedly spoke during a special court session marking the opening of the 2025/2026 legal year of the Ebonyi State judiciary.

He noted that corruption manifests in forms such as bribery, manipulation, and the perversion of justice for monetary or political gratification. This, he said, has continued to undermine public confidence in the judiciary with some Nigerians preferring to “resolve conflicts elsewhere”, outside the courtroom

“There is no denying the fact that integrity issues do exist within the justice system in Nigeria. “Public perception of corruption among judicial and court officers is a discouraging factor that keeps some people away from the courts, preferring to resolve their conflicts elsewhere,” he said. The chief judge, however, commended the National Judicial Council (NJC) for its disciplinary efforts in tackling unethical practices within the judiciary.

He emphasised that judges must remain “true and faithful to the constitution and the law” in the discharge of their responsibilities. “All of us on the Bench must maintain the highest ethical standards as any act of misconduct undermines the credibility of the entire justice system. “Any slight violation of the code of conduct for judicial officers constitutes judicial misconduct”, Justice Ngene added.

Corruption allegations

For many Nigerians, the courts are meant to represent fairness, impartiality, and the rule of law. Yet, across the country, confidence in the judicial system is waning.

Allegations of bribery, conflicting judgements, undue influence and manipulation of court’s processes have continued to erode public trust. Recent findings and open lamentations by senior judicial officers have confirmed what many observers fear that corruption has crept into the very soul of the system.

From judges and registrars to lawyers and court clerks, reports of unethical practices have become too frequent to ignore. Legal experts and analysts argued that the damage goes beyond perception. They warn that corruption within the judiciary undermines Nigeria’s democratic foundation, discourages investment and fosters impunity.

Against this backdrop, many lawyers are now openly calling for a total moral and institutional overhaul of the judiciary, insisting that without urgent reforms, the integrity of the entire justice system will continue to deteriorate. Justice Ngene’s outcry is not an isolated one.

We must fix the pipeline that produces judges, if we hope to have a judiciary we can respect

Over the years, several bodies, including the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and even the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), have openly admitted that corruption remains one of the judiciary’s biggest challenges.

At a joint meeting sometimes in 2023, a former CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, and the ICPC Chairman, Dr. Musa Aliyu, agreed that corruption-related delays in court processes were damaging the judiciary’s image. They called for the fast-tracking of corruption cases and the adoption of digital case management systems to curb manipulation.

The ICPC’s Nigeria Corruption Index report between 2018 and 2020 revealed that the judiciary accounted for an estimated ₦9.4 billion in bribery-related transactions within that period, though prosecution of those involved proved difficult due to lack of evidence and witness cooperation. Similarly, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), in its 2023 survey, ranked the judiciary among the top three most bribery-prone institutions in Nigeria, after the police and revenue agencies.

A former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), also joined the debate, warning that “ethical breaches and declining standards” were crippling the credibility of Nigeria’s legal system. He stated that when lawyers and judges are compromised, “justice becomes a commodity to be bought and sold.” The NBA, under the leadership of its former president, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), equally repeatedly condemned judicial corruption, emphasizing that the Bar must take responsibility for sanitizing the system.

“If lawyers stop offering bribes and inducements, the Bench will have no reason to be compromised,” Maikyau said at a legal forum. Civil society groups, including the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and Access to Justice Initiative, have also called for disciplinary action against erring judicial officers, insisting that public trust cannot be rebuild without accountability.

In a report titled “Go Home and Sin No More: Corrupt Judges Escaping from Justice in Nigeria,” SERAP had offered a damning assessment of judicial integrity in the country and focused specifically on the widespread perception and evidence of judicial corruption. In the report, the group alleged that corruption was widespread in the Nigerian judiciary and that some judges have used their positions for personal enrichment.

The SERAP’s report referenced allegations of bribes being exchanged to influence court rulings, especially in political and electoral cases. The group equally pointed out the failure of oversight bodies like the NJC to discipline, arguing that the NJC was either too slow or unwilling to investigate complaints and enforce sanctions effectively. The central focus of SERAP’s 2016 report was that many judges accused of corruption were not prosecuted or publicly named, effectively allowing them to “go home and sin no more”.

SERAP’s report also criticised the opaque process of judicial appointments, promotions and disciplinary measures, claiming that this lack of transparency made it easier for unqualified or ethically compromised individuals to ascend the Bench. Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, a lawyer and former governor of Kaduna State, stirred controversy earlier this year when he declared that both judges and lawyers were “neck-deep in corruption”.

Speaking at the NBA Bwari Law Week, he said: “Our judiciary is under intense scrutiny. Concerns about delayed justice, procedural inefficiencies, and judicial compromise erode public confidence. The rise of forum shopping, the weaponization of ex parte orders, and the perception that justice is for sale all show that something is terribly wrong”. He challenged the NBA to lead internal reforms, insisting that the legal profession cannot regain respect if its members continue to compromise cases for personal gain.

Similarly, the NBA through its President , Afam Osigwe (SAN), had expressed deep concern over the persistent allegations of corruption within the Nigerian judiciary, describing it as a “systemic cancer” that threatens the survival of democracy and erodes citizens’ faith in the rule of law. According to him, the judiciary, which is constitutionally regarded as the last hope of the common man, has gradually lost public confidence due to the growing perception that justice is for sale.

He noted that when people begin to doubt the impartiality of the courts, it signals danger not only for the judiciary but for the entire justice system. “The judiciary is supposed to be the sanctuary of justice and fairness, but today, many Nigerians no longer believe that they can get justice in court. That is a tragedy we must urgently confront,” Osigwe said.

Instances of corruption in judiciary

Although many allegations remain unproven, several notable incidents have reinforced the perception that corruption in Nigeria’s judiciary is widespread. Numerous litigants and lawyers have alleged that court clerks and registrars routinely demand “facilitation fees” to influence the assignment or speed of cases. In some instances, files were said to have “disappeared” mysteriously, only to reappear after payments are made.

Reports have surfaced of confidential judgements being leaked to parties ahead of delivery. This was particularly alleged during the 2023 post-election petitions, where contradictory judgments from coordinate courts drew public outrage. Several high-profile corruption cases involving politically exposed persons have dragged on for years without conclusion.

The ICPC and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have expressed frustration that procedural delays and frivolous adjournments frustrate anti-corruption efforts. In some criminal matters, there are allegations that court officials deliberately impose stringent bail terms to extract unofficial payments from defendants seeking leniency. Legal analysts have criticized what they call the “weaponization” of ex parte orders and conflicting injunctions by some judges in political cases.

The phenomenon of “forum shopping,” where litigants seek out judges perceived as favorable, has further dented the judiciary’s image. Concerns have also been raised about how judges are appointed or promoted, with some accusing the National Judicial Council (NJC) of favoritism and political interference.

Such practices, observers say, discourage merit and breed mediocrity. Collectively, these issues create a system where justice is delayed, denied, or distorted eroding citizens’ faith in judiciary’s impartiality.

Lawyers speak

Speaking on corruption in the judiciary, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mazi Afam Osigwe (SAN), called for adoption of holistic and institutional approach in tackling the menace. “Tackling corruption in the judiciary requires a holistic and institutional approach that addresses both the root causes and systemic enablers”, he said.

He identified poor remuneration, inadequate working conditions, political interference, and opaque judicial appointments as some of the major drivers of corruption on the Bench.

He called for judicial financial autonomy, insisting that as long as state governors and the executive arm of government continue to control the funding of the judiciary, judges will remain susceptible to manipulation and undue influence.

“You cannot expect independence from a judiciary that still goes cap-in-hand to the executive for its budgetary needs. Financial autonomy must go beyond constitutional theory; it must become operational reality. “The National Judicial Council (NJC) must strengthen its disciplinary processes to ensure prompt and transparent handling of petitions against judicial officers.

Erring judges should not just be retired, but made to face criminal prosecution where necessary, to serve as a deterrent to others. “Lawyers also have a crucial role to play in cleansing the system. Members of the Bar who serve as conduits for bribery or attempt to influence court decisions must face severe disciplinary action. “The Bar cannot pretend to be clean when some of its members act as brokers of corruption.

The NBA under my watch will not shield any lawyer found culpable of unethical practices. Both the Bar and the Bench must commit to integrity if we are to redeem the image of the profession. “There should be the introduction of mandatory ethics and integrity training for both judges and lawyers, alongside periodic lifestyle audits to ensure accountability.

Erring judges should not just be retired, but made to face criminal prosecution where necessary

“The NBA would partner with the National Judicial Council (NJC), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to launch a sustained national campaign aimed at restoring public confidence in the judiciary.

“This fight must be collective and consistent. We owe it to the next generation to rebuild a judiciary that is trusted, transparent, and truly independent,” Osigwe said. In his comments, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Jibrin Okutepa, called for more public scrutiny of the judiciary. The silk said: “There is no accountability from the judiciary because the Nigerian society does not demand accountability. Many senior lawyers aid this rot by using their influence to pervert justice.

“The NJC should publish disciplinary records of judges found guilty of misconduct and called for the establishment of a judicial ombudsman to monitor ethical compliance” In his views, a senior lawyer, Abiodun Olugbemide, lamented that corruption had become systemic and institutionalized in the country.

“When court staff and judges see corruption rewarded, they begin to expect it from everyone. Over time, it becomes part of the judicial culture. “In tackling this, full financial and administrative autonomy of the judiciary must be enforced to shield it from executive manipulation. Many state judiciaries still depend on governors for funding, which compromises independence.

“Secondly, there is an urgent need for the digitalization of court processes to limit human interference in case assignment, document filing, and scheduling. This will reduce opportunities for bribery and manipulation. “Thirdly, ethical reorientation is crucial. Law schools, judicial institutes and continuing legal education programmes should prioritize integrity, accountability, and service ethics. “Fourthly, the National Judicial Council (NJC), should strengthen its disciplinary mechanisms and make public the outcomes of misconduct investigations to deter others.

“Lastly, the Bar and the Bench must collaborate in self-cleansing. As Justice Ngene and others have emphasized, corruption in the judiciary is not a one-sided problem; both judges and lawyers are part of the ecosystem and must share responsibility for reform” A former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, described corruption in Nigeria’s judiciary as “a crisis of confidence that strikes at the very heart of justice delivery”.

According to Odinkalu, “the judiciary, once revered as a sacred institution of truth and fairness, is now perceived by many Nigerians as compromised, slow, and selective in its dispensation of justice. “Unless urgent and radical reforms are undertaken, the country risks losing the judiciary as an effective check on executive and legislative excesses. “Judicial corruption is not just about envelopes of money changing hands; it is also about influence, favoritism, selective justice, and the misuse of discretion.

When judgments depend on who you know rather than what the law says, then justice has been auctioned to the highest bidder. “Tackling the rot in the judiciary requires a combination of institutional transparency, personal accountability, and political will. Nigeria’s judiciary has often failed to hold its own members accountable, thereby creating an atmosphere of impunity. “You cannot clean a system with secrecy.

When petitions are written against judges, the public deserves to know what the allegations are, how they are investigated, and what the outcomes are. The current system of silent retirements and confidential warnings only deepens public distrust. The National Judicial Council (NJC) should open up its disciplinary processes and make its findings public “The National Assembly should enact reforms that would make judicial appointments and promotions more transparent and meritbased.

The process of becoming a judge in Nigeria is itself tainted. If you buy your way to the Bench, it is only natural that you will commercialize your judgements to recover the investment. We must fix the pipeline that produces judges if we hope to have a judiciary we can respect. “Judges found guilty of corruption or abuse of office should not simply be retired, but subjected to full criminal prosecution”.

In his submissions, a rights activist, Kabir Akingbolu, noted that corruption in the justice sector is a reflection of the humongous rots in the larger society “There is no doubt, just like every other sector, parastatals and government agencies, there are concerns about corruption in the judiciary. Most importantly, the concerns by the Chief Judge of Ebonyi State is a wake-up call and all hands must be on the deck to tackle the menace headlong.

“One thing I know is that if there is no giver, there would be no taker. So, lawyers who are involved should be exposed. It’s not all about judges, lawyers are also involved. Some lawyers are in the habit of giving out money to judges or calling them for things to be done in their favour. “The first point of corruption in the judiciary are the clerical officers.

For instance, if you want to get a CTC of an order that shouldn’t cost more than a thousand naira, you may end up paying fifty thousand naira depending on your status at the Bar. This was after you have officially paid for the service rendered by the clerical staff. The same thing happens when a case is to be filed, lawyers are faced with varieties of demand for money”, Akingbolu said.