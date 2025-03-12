Why Contractors Don’t Sell Jobs Again In Delta –Aniagwu

Share

Delta State Commissioner for Information in Delta State, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, has revealed why contractors have shunned the age-long practice of selling contract awards in the state.

He said the method became unattractive immediately Governor Sheriff Oborevwori started to pay 40 per cent mobilisation for most of the newly awarded projects in the state.

Aniagwu, who doubles as the Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) in Asaba yesterday said the Big Heart State ranks very high in the delivery of people-oriented projects and standard of living among Nigerian states.

He said the state achieved feat it recorded within two years without borrowing a penny since it came on board in 2023.

He said: “You can factcheck us. We have made it clear that we are solvent and that we are financing our projects without resorting to borrowing.

“Delta is the only state where every contract we are awarding. We are making available 40 per cent mobilisation.

