Why Complaints Against Lastma Reduced Drastically – GM

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said its call centre has received more 5,000 calls since its inauguration on July 9, 2024.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, gave the figure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Bakare-Oki said the calls included feedback on happenings on the roads and performance of LASTMA officers at various traffic hotspots. He said the calls were promptly attended to, adding that the centre had 10 officers ready to attend to calls.

According to BakareOki, the toll-free line operates daily from 8.00 a.m. to 10p.m. “The LASTMA call centre has been yielding positive results.

We are using this medium to inform Lagos residents especially the motoring public, to continue to leverage on this digital tollfree line to reach us on information about traffic congestions, accidents or misbehaviour of our officers on the road.

“We prioritise the feedback; the number again is 080000527862, and its tollfree,” he told NAN.”

