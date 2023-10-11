Why Collins Pulled Out Of Super Eagles Friendlies In Portugal

South Africa’s Thamsanqa Mkhize (L) vies for the ball with Nigeria’s Collins Jamilu during the African Cup of Nations qualifier match between South Africa and Nigeria on November 17, 2018 at Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP) (Photo credit should read PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)
Cardiff City Manager, Erol Bulut has confirmed that the club refused to allow Jamilu Collins to join the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Portugal for their October international friendlies because the player could be injured.
Collins was expected to be in Portugal with the rest of his national teammates this week ahead of the friendly game against Saudi Arabia on October 13 and the game against Mozambique three days later.
However, the 29-year-old left-back has been held back by his club, forcing Peseiro to replace him with Chidozie Awaziem, according to an announcement on the official X page of the Super Eagles.
Recall that Jamilu Collins missed 45 games for Cardiff in 2022 due to a cruciate ligament injury he sustained against West Brom.
The injury forced Collins to skip nine months of training before he reunited with his club side in June. He has since been able to force his way back onto the team.
So far this season, the defender has made nine EFL Championship appearances and has one assist to his name. Due to his importance at Cardiff, the Championship side are not ready to take any chances on his fitness.
“Maybe I have to talk with the national team manager, because he [Collins] will get injured,” Cardiff City coach was quoted as saying.
Neither side wants that. The club doesn’t need it, the national team doesn’t need it, we have to protect him.”