Why CNG Should Replace Petrol In Nigeria – Finance Minister

Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, on Tuesday, said due to the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol or fuel, the former should be prioritized by Nigerians.

The Minister who disclosed this during the November 14 launch of the Nigerian Banking Sector report by Afrinvest in Lagos said that the Federal Government’s adoption of CNG offers an opportunity to private sector players.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Getting Nigeria To Work Again!’, Edun who was represented by Dr Armstrong Takang, the Managing Director of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MoFI) said increasing the adoption of CNG will reduce the cost of production for businesses and households.

However, he highlighted that the country needs a ramp-up in investments to fast-track the full implementation of the CNG plan.

“I do not know if any of you have been watching the campaign on the substitution of premium motor spirit (PMS) for CNG. It is an early step that we are taking. When you look at the price of CNG versus PMS, it ranges from half of it and sometimes it comes down to a quarter of what it costs to run on PMS.

“We believe that given that we are a gas nation and gas is cleaner than PMS, if we aggressively move in that direction, it can have a significant impact on the cost of not only fueling our vehicles, but mass transit, as well as factories that run on fuel and diesel.

“We are taking steps in that direction. You will be seeing some announcements in due course in terms of steps that are being taken to trigger a demand in that value chain.

“There is a lot of investment that has to be done in terms of conversion kits, refuelling stations, and in terms of midstream in terms of transportation of infrastructure and upstream.

“A lot of investment needs to go into that. We believe that it provides an opportunity for the private sector to partner,” he affirmed.

According to the NNPCL, under the strategic partnership with Nipco, 35 state-of-the-art CNG stations will be constructed nationwide, including three (3) Mother stations this is birthed through the vision of President Tinubu in making sure the country transitions into compressed natural gas (CNG) as a cheaper alternative (N213 per standard cubic meter as of August 2023) to the use of PMS (petrol) in the country due to the removal of subsidies which have impacted petrol pump prices now at N640 per liter and beyond.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited(NNPCL) and Nipco Gas Limited went into an agreement In August 2023 to develop CNG stations across the country from 2024 to provide CNG to Nigerians at a cheaper rate than petrol.

Once fully operational, the stations can service over 200,000 vehicles daily, thereby significantly reducing the cost of automobile fuel for Nigerians and the cost of transportation.

The project will be rolled out in phases. The first phase, comprising 21 CNG stations, will support intra-city transportation and be ready by the first quarter of 2024; while the second phase, comprising 35 CNG stations, will support inter-city transformation and will be ready by late 2024.

This will be further complemented by an additional 56 stations to be deployed by NNPC Retail across the country.