Why Chioma Chukwuka Avoids Romantic Roles In Movies – Patience Umeh

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Umeh has alleged that her colleague, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, refrained from accepting kissing or romantic roles in films because of her Catholic upbringing.

Speaking during a recent episode of the “Where Is The Lie podcast”, Umeh revealed that Chukwuka’s strict background influenced her choice of movie roles.

“Chioma Chukwuka was brought up in a very Catholic home. She doesn’t accept kissing or romantic roles in movies. I’m saying this out of experience. She was a legionary. She has been a good girl,” Umeh claimed.

However, her statement has stirred mixed reactions, as many Nollywood fans pointed out that Chukwuka has indeed played romantic roles on screen.

In the recently released movie Seven Doors, she shared a romantic scene, including a kiss, with fellow actor Femi Adebayo.

Chioma Chukwuka, one of Nollywood’s most respected actresses, has built a reputation for her versatility and professionalism. While she has mostly leaned towards family-friendly and morally upright roles, her performances over the years show that she does not completely avoid romance-based characters.

The debate continues among fans and colleagues, as many argue that the actress carefully selects roles that align with her values while still proving her range as an actor.