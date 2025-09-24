Why Children With Disabilities Face Stigma -NGO

An NGO, Empowering Abilities Through Inclusive Pages (EATIP) has attributed the persistent stigmatisation faced by Children With Disabilities (CWDs) to low public awareness and limited representation.

EATIP Project Manager, Mrs Praise Akobo, said this when she paid an advocacy visit to the Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Malam Ali Muhammad Ali, yesterday in Abuja. NAN reports that EATIP is a European Union-supported NGO.

Akobo said it was unfortunate that many parents and caregivers do not have sufficient awareness of the rights and opportunities available for children with disabilities. This, she said, results in the stigma often faced by the group.

Akobo said in spite of the country’s inclusive education policy and legal frameworks such as the Discrimination Against Persons with Disability Prohibition Act 2018, awareness about the rights of CWDs remain low.