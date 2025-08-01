Why Child, Youth Sectors Deserve Budget Priority –Unicef

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has observed that it’s imperative for an increase in the budget allocations on child, young people sectors with a view to improve their well-being in the country.

UNICEF Social Policy Specialist, Yusuf Auta, made the observation at a one capacity building training organized for young advocates known as “Ureporters” on Thursday in Bauchi.

He noted that the youth are often left behind in budgeting, planning and implementation process in the country. He explained that when youth are educated on budgeting, they would be able to present their demands, especially on child-responsive budgeting, to the authorities.

Adding that the training focused on education, healthcare, social protection, nutrition, water, and hygiene, as well as child population.

“We’re equipping the youth to serve as advocates and reach out to their counterparts in the area of budgeting in the state.

“They’ll have the necessary skills and knowledge on how to present their request in respect to child and young people to the stakeholders for consideration in budget timeline in the state”, Auta said.