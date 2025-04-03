Why Chelsea Move Best Option For Osimhen

Share

Super Eagles, Victor Osimhen, is one of the most sought-after strikers in world football, and with a move to the Premier League looking increasingly likely, Chelsea appears to be the ideal destination for him. AJIBADE OLUSESAN writes on why a switch to Stamford Bridge would be the best option for the Nigerian goal machine.

Chelsea’s need for a proven goal scorer

Chelsea has struggled to find a consistent goal scorer in recent years. The club has spent heavily on strikers like Alvaro Morata, Timo Werner, and Romelu Lukaku, but none have indeed succeeded.

Osimhen, with his clinical finishing and physical presence, could be the long-awaited solution to their attacking problems. His aerial dominance (75% success rate in duels) and sharp movement inside the box would thrive at Chelsea, especially with creative players like Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez, and Malo Gusto providing service.

Chelsea’s current conversion rate of 8.9% is among the lowest in the league, but with Osimhen leading the line, it could improve significantly, making the Blues a more formidable attacking force.

Rebuilding Chelsea’s African legacy

Chelsea has historically had strong ties with African players, with legends like Didier Drogba, Michael Essien, John Obi Mikel, and Victor Moses playing crucial roles in the club’s success.

However, in recent years, this connection has diminished. Osimhen, as the reigning African Footballer of the Year, would revive Chelsea’s presence in the African football market.

His popularity in Nigeria—one of the Premier League’s biggest global markets—could also open new commercial opportunities for the club.

His trademark mask could even become an iconic symbol for Chelsea fans, similar to Drogba’s legendary status at Stamford Bridge. His arrival would not only elevate the team’s performance but also enhance its global reach, particularly in Africa.

A leader for Chelsea’s young squad

Chelsea has built the youngest squad in the Premier League under Todd Boehly’s ownership. While players like Palmer (22), Fernandez (24), and Jackson (23) are talented, the team lacks an experienced leader in attack.

Osimhen, at 26, brings not only his goal-scoring ability but also a winning mentality, having led Napoli to the Serie A title. His experience and toughness would provide a valuable example for younger teammates, helping them develop into world-class players.

The presence of a proven winner like Osimhen could be the key to Chelsea’s resurgence, offering a much-needed mix of youthful energy and seasoned leadership.

Ideal commercial and career boost

London is one of the biggest media hubs in the world, and playing for Chelsea would significantly elevate Osimhen’s global profile.

The club’s history of producing world-class African strikers, particularly Drogba, presents a unique opportunity for Osimhen to carve out his legacy.

Drogba scored 164 goals for Chelsea, and Osimhen, who idolizes the Ivorian, has the potential to follow in his footsteps. Even reaching 60% of Drogba’s tally would be enough to make him a legend at Stamford Bridge.

The exposure that comes with playing for Chelsea would boost his marketability, leading to lucrative endorsements and commercial opportunities.

Chelsea’s tactical fit for striker

Chelsea’s current attacking setup is tailor-made for a physical, mobile striker like Osimhen. The Blues have struggled with their finishing, and Osimhen’s presence would instantly elevate their goal threat.

His ability to stretch defences and his powerful aerial ability would perfectly complement Chelsea’s wingers and playmakers. Under Maresca’s system, the team focuses on attacking transitions and utilizing pacey forwards.

Osimhen’s ability to play on the shoulder of defenders and his finishing skills would make him a perfect fit in this style of play.

He would be the focal point of the attack, allowing players like Palmer and Mudryk to flourish around him. A move to Chelsea offers Osimhen everything he needs to take his career to the next level.

He would be joining a club that desperately needs his skill set while also benefiting from the commercial and historical opportunities that come with being a top striker at Stamford Bridge.

With Chelsea’s young squad looking for a leader, the chance to cement his place as a legendary African striker, and the tactical setup favouring his strengths, Osimhen has every reason to choose Chelsea over any other club.

If he makes the move, he could become the key figure in Chelsea’s resurgence and finally end their striker curse.

