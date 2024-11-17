Why Catholic Priests Are Frequently Kidnapped

Share

Rev. Fr. Raymond Anoliefo

Kidnapping has become a disturbing menace in Nigeria, with Catholic priests increasingly becoming targets. This evil act reflects a broader crisis of moral decay and systemic failure. While some see Catholic priests as wealthy, others argue that their association with the Church or perceived ties to societal structures make them targets. Some priests who were fortunate to have been rescued or escaped from the clutches of the kidnappers have said that those who held them in captivity said they were victims of fate and were randomly attacked, not even knowing who they were. In reality and truth, these attacks are symptomatic of a failed state that disregards sacred values and has failed to prioritise the security of its citizens.

1. Kidnapping as an Evil Act –

Kidnapping is fundamentally an assault on human dignity. It strips individuals of their freedom, instils fear, and wreaks psychological and physical harm. The Catechism of the Catholic Church states unequivocally:

“The fifth commandment forbids direct and intentional killing as gravely sinful. The moral law prohibits exposing someone to mortal danger without grave reason and refusing assistance to a person in danger” (CCC 2269).

Kidnapping not only violates the commandment to love and respect our neighbours but also exploits the vulnerable, turning human lives into commodities for ransom. Targeting priests, who serve as spiritual shepherds and moral guides, compounds this evil. It attacks not just individuals but the moral foundation of society.

2. The Perception of Priests as Wealthy –

The misconception that priests are wealthy stems from a lack of understanding of their vocation. Catholic priests live lives of service and sacrifice, often subsisting on the goodwill of parishioners and stipends. Their ‘wealth’ lies in their spiritual commitment, not material possessions. By targeting priests, kidnappers demonstrate ignorance of the priestly vocation and a failure to recognise the Church’s mission of charity and selflessness.

Furthermore, this targeting reveals a growing societal tendency to equate visible association with institutions, like the Church, with affluence. Priests often channel resources toward community development, charity, and support for the marginalised, leaving little for personal use.

3. Kidnapping Priests as a Symptom of a Failed State –

Beyond the misconceptions about wealth, the kidnapping of priests signifies the collapse of societal respect for sacred institutions. In a functioning state, clergy members would be revered and protected as symbols of peace and moral authority. Their targeting reflects a society that has lost its moral compass — a state where the sacred is no longer held in esteem.

Moreover, the failure of the government to ensure security has emboldened these criminals. The Nigerian constitution explicitly guarantees the protection of all citizens, yet this promise remains unfulfilled. When priests, who often travel to rural and vulnerable areas to minister to the faithful, are kidnapped, it highlights the government’s inability to maintain law and order, even for those at the heart of society’s spiritual welfare.

4. The Role of Poverty and Perception in Kidnapping –

Kidnapping thrives in an environment of poverty, unemployment, and desperation. Many kidnappers are products of systemic neglect, lashing out at perceived symbols of wealth and power. By virtue of their visibility and connections, priests are seen as “soft targets.”

Yet, this perception fails to account for the fact that priests, like other community leaders, often work tirelessly to alleviate poverty and bring hope to those in despair. Kidnapping them only deepens societal suffering as communities lose access to the spiritual and material support they provide.

5. The Government’s Failure to Protect –

The government’s inability to provide adequate security has left citizens at the mercy of criminals. Almost every area of our country’s ethical and national fabric is comatose. This failure is both moral and political. It reflects a lack of political will to address the root causes of insecurity, such as poverty, corruption, and weak law enforcement. St. John Paul II’s Evangelium Vitae reminds us:

“The first and fundamental step towards this cultural transformation consists in forming consciences about the incomparable and inviolable worth of every human life.”

When a government fails to protect its citizens, it abdicates its primary responsibility and undermines the sanctity of life. The repeated targeting of priests underscores the state’s disregard for moral and spiritual leaders, further eroding societal values.

6. A Call to Action –

Addressing this crisis requires a multifaceted approach:

A. Government Responsibility: The Nigerian government must prioritise security reforms, equipping law enforcement agencies to combat kidnapping effectively. Leaders must also address poverty and unemployment, which fuel crime. The government should be seen as having the political will, in sincerity and good conscience, to do the right thing and not pay lip service to the issues bedevilling the nation.

B. Respect for Sacred Institutions: Society must rediscover respect for sacred values and institutions. Faith leaders are not adversaries but allies in rebuilding a morally upright nation.

C. Community Solidarity: Parishioners and communities must support their priests and work together to enhance local security through vigilance and collaboration with authorities.

D. The Church’s Advocacy: The Catholic Church must continue to speak out against the moral decay and governance failures perpetuating these crimes, holding authorities accountable for their responsibilities.

The kidnapping of priests is a grave injustice which reveals more profound societal and governmental failings. It reflects a culture that has lost its respect for the sacred and a state that has abdicated its duty to protect. As Catholics and indeed citizens of this country, we must condemn this evil, advocate for justice, and work tirelessly to rebuild a society that values life, revere its spiritual leaders, and provides security for all.

Let us pray for our priests, especially those who are still in captivity, for God to grant them safety and release. We also pray for all men and women of goodwill who are held in the kidnapper’s den for their safety and return to their families. We equally pray for the conversion of those who commit these heinous acts and for a government that will truly serve the common good.

Very Rev. Fr. Raymond Anoliefo, Director, Justice Development and Peace Center, (JDPC) Lagos

