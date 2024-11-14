Why Burna Boy Doesn’t Want To Have Kids – Speed Darlington

Share

Controversial Nigerian musician, Speed Darlington has explained reasons why he believes that Burna Boy doesn’t want to have kids.

New Telegraph reports that this is coming after Burna Boy got him arrested for slandering him and his mother amid the gay allegations.

In a new video shared via his social media page, Speed Darlington alleged that the reason why Burna Boy said he doesn’t want to have kids was probably because he is allegedly interested in men only.

READ ALSO:

Speed Darlington who spoke on a Thursday revealed he has been ruminating over this fact for a while now.

This has stirred criticism from social media users who have slammed him for his alleged allegations.

Reaction trailing this posts;

mylady_eve said: “Akpi you that is talking how many kids oO do you have??”

Olivia_davids said: “With this face only a mother can love, , your audacity is surprising.

miyaskigram wrote: “The pity game will obviously start oO again when Burna come for him but una nor dey see am now”

jayne__sammymere__ said: “This arrest pain presido pass when Chinasa wan collect en land from am”

_oyiza commemted: “As God create akpi finish e go backyard go laugh”

i_am_the_chris678 wrote: “Normally Akpi supposed Dey Rehabilitation center, una go think say he Dey funny until it enters another level”

Watch video below:

Share

Please follow and like us: