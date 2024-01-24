Why Buhari Refused To Release His WASC Result – Adesina

A former media aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has revealed why his former principal refused to release his WAEC results during the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections.

Buhari was quoted in Chapter 5 of a book titled, Working with Buhari–Reflections of Special Adviser, Media & Publicity (2015–2023), published by his former media adviser, Femi Adesina.

Towards the build-up to the 2019 general elections, there was another public outrage following Buhari’s refusal to submit his educational certificates to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Buhari said all his credentials were with the Secretary to the Military Board, having given the same excuse in 2015.

The book chronicled Buhari’s school days and the political uproar that greeted his WASC certificate during the 2015 elections.

“I was going through a drawer some days ago and saw copies of my certificate. I always had it, but refused to release it, so that those venting spleen on it could please themselves,” Buhari was quoted saying in 2018.

Adesina recounted the moment in November 2018 when the WAEC Registrar, accompanied by his officials, presented the attestation certificate to Buhari, quoting him, “It would have been impossible for me to attend the Defence Services Staff College, India (1973), and thereafter, the United States Army War College, as a Nigerian military officer if I didn’t sit for the WASC examinations in 1961.

“My colleagues and I who spent close to nine years in boarding school both in primary and secondary, including Gen. Musa Yar’adua, when we intended to join the military we had to take a military examination.

“We were examined in three subjects, English, Mathematics and General Knowledge because English is the language for general instruction throughout the country because of our colonial heritage.

“Mathematics in the military was necessary, coupled with Geography. We were trained how to be dropped off in the bush, given only a pair of compasses and since we’re not astronomers, you’ve to learn to find your way, and calculate, using the Pythagoras Theorem and others to work out our position.”