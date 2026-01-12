New Telegraph

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission
January 12, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Why Buhari Chose…

Why Buhari Chose Me As Minister In 2015, By Lai Mohammed

Former Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said his journey to ministerial appointment by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 was not the result of a single moment, but of years of trust, shared convictions, loyalty, and service.

Mohammed, who was minister ture for almost eight years, during the Buhari’s administration, disclosed this in his book, “Headlines and Soundbites: Media Moments that Defined an Administration”.

The book launched in Abuja on December 17, 2025, to coincide with what would have been Buhari’s 83rd birthday, chronicled his experiences as minister under the late President’s administration.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Mohammed recalled that after Buhari’s inauguration on May 29, 2015, it took a while before he named his cabinet He, however, said because of the trust and confidence reposed in him, Buhari personally appointed him into the Ahmed Joda-led Transition Committee in April 2015, after the members had been named.

The committee was mandated to liaise with the then outgoing President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration in reviewing handover notes and preparing a blueprint for the incoming government.

Mohammed detailed the telephone conversation between him and the late President, on how he was appointed into the transition committee. “Hello”, the voice on the line said, “Is this Alhaji Lai Mohammed?” I answered in the affirmative. “Hold on for Mr President” the voice said.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

FG Demands Nationwide Ban On Wooden Boats For Commercial Transport
Read Next

Lagos Seeks End To JOHESU Strike Amid Union’s Delay Claims