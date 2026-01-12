Why Buhari Chose Me As Minister In 2015, By Lai Mohammed

Former Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said his journey to ministerial appointment by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 was not the result of a single moment, but of years of trust, shared convictions, loyalty, and service.

Mohammed, who was minister ture for almost eight years, during the Buhari’s administration, disclosed this in his book, “Headlines and Soundbites: Media Moments that Defined an Administration”.

The book launched in Abuja on December 17, 2025, to coincide with what would have been Buhari’s 83rd birthday, chronicled his experiences as minister under the late President’s administration.

Mohammed recalled that after Buhari’s inauguration on May 29, 2015, it took a while before he named his cabinet He, however, said because of the trust and confidence reposed in him, Buhari personally appointed him into the Ahmed Joda-led Transition Committee in April 2015, after the members had been named.

The committee was mandated to liaise with the then outgoing President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration in reviewing handover notes and preparing a blueprint for the incoming government.

Mohammed detailed the telephone conversation between him and the late President, on how he was appointed into the transition committee. “Hello”, the voice on the line said, “Is this Alhaji Lai Mohammed?” I answered in the affirmative. “Hold on for Mr President” the voice said.