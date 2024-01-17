Why Buhari can no longer escape to Niger Republic –Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that exPresident Muhammadu Buhari could no longer fulfil his threat of escaping to neighbouring Niger Republic if his supporters denied him rest in his Daura residence in Katsina State because the border had been closed. The President said this yesterday at the launch of a book written in honour of Buhari by his erstwhile spokesman, Femi Adesina in Abuja. Thanking the organisers of the event for the opportunity and the ambience to reunite with his predecessor since he left office on May 29, Tinubu said: “When President Buhari was leaving office he said he would retire to Daura, far away from Abuja to enjoy his well-deserved retirement from public service. I remember he added that if his supporters and friends deny him enough rest in Daura, he would run to the Republic of Niger. “Well, as you all know, he can no longer escape to the Niger Republic because of the border closure.” The President in his speech at the event said they were gathered to honour a great man, a patriot, a dedicated public servant who offered his best in the service of our country since he joined the army in 1962 at age l8. “President Buhari served President meets security chiefs at the Villa over rising insecurity Lawrence Olaoye Abuja President Bola Tinubu yesterday met with security chiefs at the Presidential Villa over rising insecurity in the country.

The meeting came on the heels of renewed security breaches in some parts of the country, especially in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where kidnappers have been having a field day in recent times. At the meeting, were the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogala; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar; the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; and head of some other security outfits. As at the time of filing this report, there have been no official statement from the Presidency but it was believed that the President and his security chiefs reviewed our country with dedication and uncommon zeal. First as a military officer who offered unblemished service, manning important commands and political positions, and crowning it as military Head of State on 1st January 1984.

Second, as a politician who ran four times for the highest office until he was elected President in 2015.” Speaking further he said his predecessor hasn’t interfered in his administration since he left government in 2023. “After handing over, you (Buhari) said: ‘I will be far away in Daura but if you need me, contact me. I won’t intrude on whatever you are doing. I won’t interfere. I won’t breathe down on your throat,’” he told the audience. Tinubu said the event provided the opportunity for the author of the book (Adesina) to present to the public the legacies of the 15th President of Nigeria (Buhari). He said: “I particularly thank Femi for using his memoirs to let us into the challenging eight years of the administration and how his principal steered the ship of state.” According to him, Buhari became the Nigerian leader in 2015 at a difficult period when the nation’s economy was heading towards recession and Boko Haram had taken over swaths of Nigeria’s territory in the North East.

“At a point it appeared even Abuja, the seat of government, would fall into the hands of Boko Haram with the bombing of the UN Building, Banex Plaza, Nyanya and other locations within the Federal Capital Territory. We cannot easily forget how our armed forces battled the Boko Haram terrorists under the leadership of President Buhari to reclaim our territory and push them to the fringes of Lake Chad where they no longer pose existential threat to our sovereignty. “I must say the job of securing every inch of our country is yet to be finished. My government will stamp out the remaining vestiges of Boko Haram, Ansaru, banditry and kidnapping gangs. We won’t rest until every agent of darkness is completely rooted out,” he assured. Tinubu stated that beyond all records by the author of the volumes launched at the event, history would be kind to Buhari as the leader who promoted local production of goods to grow the nation’s economy. “It will be said glowingly of President Buhari that in his eight turbulent years, marked by acute shortage of revenue, the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down the global economy for almost two years, his administration embarked on the most ambitious infrastructural renewal for the country. “President Buhari gave us the Second Niger Bridge. He revamped the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He gave us the Lagos-Ibadan and Warri-Itakpe Rail lines. He completed the Abuja-Kaduna rail line and Lekki Seaport. He built brand new airports, among many other landmark economic projects. The AbujaKaduna-Kano Expressway, which he started, will be completed by my administration, by the Grace of God. “Our administration will continue to work, from where President Buhari stopped, to make our country better, create a vibrant economy and secure the environment to bring more prosperity to our people.” Buhari, in his comments, lauded his former media aide for doing the nation a favour by providing “a one-stop shop on our stewardship to the country. The same has also been done by Dr. Udu Yakubu and his colleagues.” He insisted that his administration was transparent and accountable because of his awareness that posterity would be the ultimate judge adding that the books presented were a testimony of his two-term tenure between 2015 and 2023.