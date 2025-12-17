Why Budget Implementation Matters To Nigeria’s Capital Market

A well-crafted budget, effectively executed, serves as a catalyst for economic ex- pansion and market stability. However, when implementation falls short, growth mo- mentum weakens and investor confidence erodes. In this report, KAYODE OGUNWALE examines the implications of poor budget execution and its impact on Nigeria’s capital market. Excerpts

The capital market is widely regarded as the barometer of a nation’s economy, reflecting both the strength of economic fundamentals and the confidence of investors. A vibrant and well-functioning capital market often signals a healthy economy, while persistent weaknesses point to deeper structural challenges.

Central to this relationship is the government budget, whose quality of implementation plays a decisive role in shaping capital market performance.

A properly executed budget stimulates economic activity by directing capital expenditure toward infrastructure, industry, and social development. When funds are released on time and projects are implemented as planned, economic growth accelerates, corporate earnings improve, and investor confidence strengthens.

These positive outcomes typically translate into higher market liquidity, improved stock valuations, and stronger participation across equities and fixedincome markets. However, poor budget implementation tells a different story.

Delays in capital releases, rolled-over projects, and unfulfilled spending commitments often weaken economic momentum. For the capital market, this creates uncertainty.

Companies that depend on govern- ment contracts, infrastructure spending, or policy-linked growth projections struggle to meet earnings expectations, leading to cautious investor sentiment and subdued market activity.

The capital market plays a critical role in mobilizing long-term funds for key sectors of the economy, including manufacturing, agriculture, construction, and services.

It also provides access to financing for small and medium enterprises through equity listings, bonds, and alternative instruments. When budget execution is weak, these sectors face funding constraints, slowing expansion and job creation.

Ultimately, the success of the capital market is closely tied to the credibility and effectiveness of fiscal policy. A budget that exists largely on paper, without full implementation, weakens the transmission of government spending into economic growth.

For Nigeria’s capital market to fully support development, budget execution must be timely, transparent, and aligned with long-term economic priorities.

Bridging Nigeria’s Fiscal Gaps

Over the years, Nigeria’s capital market has become a critical platform through which the government mobilizes funds to finance development, manage fiscal gaps, and support economic stability.

Beyond serving as a marketplace for private-sector investment, the capital market has evolved into a dependable funding source for the Federal Government, particularly in the face of rising budget sizes and persistent infrastructure deficits.

One of the most significant ways the government benefits from the capital market is through the issuance of Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bonds. These long-term debt instruments enable the government to raise substantial funds for budget financing and capital projects such as roads, railways, power infrastructure, and housing.

By issuing bonds with varying ma- turities, the government spreads its repayment obligations over time, reducing pressure on short-term finances. In addition to conventional bonds, Nigeria has leveraged the capital market through Treasury bills to meet short-term funding needs and manage liquidity.

Although Treasury bills are short-dated instruments, they play an important role in bridging temporary revenue gaps and supporting cash flow management.

Their regular issuance has also helped deepen the fixed-income segment of the capital market. The government has further diversified its funding options through FGN Sukuk, an Islamic finance instrument structured around specific infrastructure projects.

Sukuk issuances have funded critical road construction and rehabilitation projects across the country, while also attracting a new class of investors seeking non-interest financial products.

Similarly, FGN Savings Bonds have enabled retail investors to participate directly in government financing, promoting financial inclusion and broadening the investor base.

Nigeria has also accessed funds through Green Bonds, issued to finance environmentally sustainable projects such as renewable energy, afforestation, and climate-resilient infrastructure.

These instruments have enhanced Nigeria’s credibility in sustainable finance while providing targeted funding for green initiatives.

Overall, the capital market has helped the government reduce over-reliance on bank borrowing and external loans, while offering more transparent and market-driven financing options.

However, the full benefits of these funds depend largely on effective budget implementation. When capital raised through the market is deployed efficiently, it stimulates economic growth, boosts corporate performance, and ultimately strengthens the capital market itself.

Budgets are more than policy documents; they are commitments that shape economic outcomes and public confidence. When budgets are poorly implemented, the gap between government promises and real economic impact widens, weakening growth and investor trust

In this way, the relationship between government financing and the capital market remains mutually reinforcing, with effective utilization determining long-term impact.

Why Budget Execution Matters to Investors

Investors’ confidence is closely tied to the credibility and effectiveness of government fiscal policy, making poor budget implementation a growing source of concern in Nigeria’s financial markets.

While budget announcements often raise expectations of increased economic activity, delays in fund releases and low execution of capital projects weaken those expectations and create uncertainty for investors.

For equity investors, weak budget implementation affects corporate earnings projections, particularly for companies in construction, manufacturing, banking, and other sectors that depend directly or indirectly on government spending.

When capital projects are delayed or rolled over, anticipated contracts are postponed, cash flows are disrupted, and profitability comes under pressure. This often translates into cautious trading, reduced market participation, and volatile stock prices. Fixed-income investors are also concerned.

Although the government continues to raise funds through bonds and other debt instruments, slow deployment of borrowed funds raises questions about fiscal efficiency and debt sustainability.

Investors worry about a situation where borrowing increases without a corresponding boost in economic output, which could heighten refinancing risks over the long term. Poor budget execution also affects foreign investor sentiment.

International portfolio investors closely monitor fiscal discipline and policy consistency. Persistent implementation gaps signal structural weaknesses and policy risks, discouraging long-term capital inflows and limiting market depth.

Above all , investors are less troubled by ambitious budget figures than by weak execution. Effective, timely, and transparent budget implementation is seen as critical to restoring confidence, improving market stability, and ensuring that government spending translates into real economic growth.

What the Experts Are Saying

Delays in the implementation of the 2024 and 2025 Federal Government budgets could undermine investor confidence and weaken Nigeria’s economic outlook, according to Mr. David Adonri, Vice Chairman of Highcap Securities Limited.

He described the annual federal budget as the country’s most important fiscal policy tool, noting that its timelines and effectiveness largely determine the pace and direction of economic activities.

Adonri warned that the repeated rollover of budgets, particularly the plan to carry forward about 70 per cent of capital expenditure, is unfriendly to capital formation and economic development.

He explained that capital projects play a critical role in improving the invest- ment environment and driving activity in the capital market.

As a result, persistent rollovers weaken growth prospects and dampen market sentiment. He added that if only about 30 per cent of the 2025 capital budget is implemented, the broader economy would suffer, while infrastructure-linked stocks may struggle to achieve their full earnings potential.

Although the Federal Government has indicated that it exceeded its 2025 revenue targets and raised significant debt largely from the domestic capital market to finance the budget, Adonri argued that funding may not be the core challenge.

Instead, he pointed to weaknesses in administrative capacity and delays in paying contractors as key concerns. According to him, investors closely monitor macroeconomic indicators such as inflation, interest rates and unemployment when making decisions.

However, weak budget performance and admin- istrative inefficiencies ultimately slow economic development, worsen these indicators and erode investor confidence.

He noted that foreign investors are also paying attention, adding that inefficient budget execution reduces Nigeria’s attractiveness in an increasingly competitive global market. As fiscal discipline weakens, investors are likely to demand higher risk premiums on government debt.

Meanwhile, BudgIT, a civic-tech organisation focused on public finance accountability, said the decision to defer 70 per cent of capital projects in the 2025 budget to 2026 signals a deliberate attempt to prioritize efficiency.

BudgIT noted that the move appears aimed at focusing limited resources on critical projects, reducing abandoned projects and improving implementation discipline. If properly managed, it said the approach could help restore budget credibility and stabilize Nigeria’s fiscal position.

Conclusion

Budgets are more than policy documents; they are commitments that shape economic outcomes and public confidence. When budgets are poorly implemented, the gap between government promises and real economic impact widens, weakening growth and investor trust.

Capital projects are delayed, contractors remain unpaid, and key sectors of the economy suffer slowdowns. For investors, weak budget execution signals fiscal inefficiency and policy risk, discouraging long-term capital inflows.

Taking the budget seriously means ensuring timely releases, transparent monitoring, and full utilization of funds. Only through disciplined execution can government spending translate into infrastructure development, job creation, and sustainable economic growth.