Why Benue Assembly Suspended SUBEB Chair

The Benue State House of Assembly, on Thursday, directed the Chairman of the Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Grace Adagba to step aside from her official duties over alleged primary school teachers recruitment racketeering.

The House ordered the SUBEB chairperson who is also being investigated for allegedly cornering a whooping N2,073,779,218.07 being the balance of the funds she received from the Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs between December 2023 and June 2024″ to immediately hand over to Permanent Commissioner 1 in the board, pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Besides, the Assembly set up a seven-man ad-hoc committee chaired by Rt. Hon. Caphas Dyako is to investigate the activities of the board and report back to it in seven days.

The Assembly gave the directive during plenary presided over by the speaker Chief Hyacinth Aondona Dajoh.

Mover of the motion and member representing Katsina-Ala West State Constituency Hon. Bemdoo Ipusu informed the House that after the resolutions of the House directing the SUBEB chairman to suspend the ongoing recruitment of primary school teachers to allow for investigation into controversies surrounding the exercise were conveyed to the chairman, she went ahead to released a statement indicating that new cut off marks have been allocated to the CBT conducted by the board and subsequently shortlisted additional names for physical screening.

Hon. Ipusu further explained that the statement released by the board is not only reactionary but disparaging of the honour of the Assembly and its resolutions.

Contributing, the member representing Makurdi North State Constituency, Hon. Alfred Emberga, frowned at the SUBEB Chairman’s attitude, stating that the woman lacks the integrity to supervise the ongoing recruitment process and should immediately step aside.

The lawmakers, in a statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Mr Terver Zamber, also directed the governing Council of Akperan Orshi Polytechnic Yandev to immediately stop the appointment of the Registrar, Bursar and Librarian of the Polytechnic until provisions of the law are satisfied.

The Chairman and Council members of the polytechnic, Rector and Management of the School are also summoned to appear before the House on December 27th 2024.

This followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by a member representing Tarka State Constituency Hon. Manger Manger expressing concerns that the appointments were made without satisfying provisions of the law.

Hon. Manger explained that the appointments are illegal and if allowed to stand shall set a bad precedent for the future.

The House again summoned the immediate past Special Adviser to the Governor, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Dr. Dennis Akura to appear before it 27th of December, to explain why he diverted over N1.783 billion, funds meant for Local Government Areas for security purposes, thereby compromising the security architecture of the state.

Also summoned included all DGSAs, Treasurers and Security Officers of various LGs to also appear on the same date to enable people of the state to establish the veracity of the report.

The lawmakers called on Governor Alia to appoint substantive heads of MDAs and parastatals to enhance efficiency and service delivery.

Also during Plenary, five bills enjoyed second reading on the floor of the House. They are, The Benue State University of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Ihugh, The Rev. Fr. Moses Adasu University, The Benue State Financing and Appropriation, The Benue State Internally Displaced Pupils and Students Education Board and the Burial Rites Bill.

Three of the bills were executive bills and were read on the floor of the House by the majority leader while Rt. Hon. Williams Ortyom and Hon. Elias Audu read the other bills respectively. Also, the Persons with Disability Bill scaled through the first reading at the house during the Plenary.

