Why BBNaija’s Angel advice on how to prevent pregnancy sparked controversy

BBNaija star Angel recently raised alarm over the number of ladies getting pregnant in recent times and has offered an interesting piece of advice to curb the pregnancy epidemic.

Taking to her verifiable X account, the reality TV star wrote, “So many bad bitches getting pregnant, yall need to start using your bumbum omg,” hinting that women should opt for anal sex instead of vaginal sex.

Angel’s post sparked lots of reactions across social media, from the streets of X to Instagram, with many flabbergasted, others laughing and some agreeing with her. It also sparked a conversation about the rampant trend of women giving birth outside of marriage and becoming baby mamas.

A curious follower asked her, “Your pardon, madam.!? ” Angel responded, “I beg your own, too.”

“Delete please,” another fan requested, to which Angel said, “No girl, my sisters are in trouble.”

An Instagram user wrote, “They need to start closing them legs.

Another comment read, “The baby mama pandemic is gradually becoming a norm in our country and it’s painful because Nigeria is too traditional for all these babymama and baby daddy whatever.”

“I’m telling women popping out babies for these men without marriage is the reason most of these men don’t even care about getting married. If they want a baby there’s always a woman to give them a child without Marriage. These men are not under any pressure to get married anymore. All they want is just to be baby mamas and baby daddies,” said another person, in agreement,” she wrote.

