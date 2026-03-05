New Telegraph

March 5, 2026
Why Bayelsa Is Strategic To Nigeria –CAS

Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshall Sunday Aneke yesterday emphasised the national importance of Bayelsa State to the country because of its strategic location. Speaking when he visited Governor Douye Diri, he said the state is dear to his heart.

Aneke was the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Mobility Command, Yenagoa, before his appointment by President Bola Tinubu in 2025.

He said: “As a son of Bayelsa, I am in the state to pay homage where I got promoted Chief of the Air Staff. “This state has been privileged and lucky to produce service chiefs I know.

“In the Air Force, three or four former AOCs here have been promoted to the top position. “Bayelsa is not only a strategic location of national importance, but also has a place in my heart.

“It has a special meaning for me, having previously served here as the Air Officer Commanding Mobility Command and returning in my present capacity as the Chief of the Air Staff. So this feels really like a homecoming. “During my earlier service in this state, I witnessed first-hand the resilience, hospitality and patriotism of the good people of this state.”

