Nigerian producer and singer, Samuel Oguachuba, popularly known as Samklef, has disclosed the reason why famous Music Executive, singer cum politician, Banky W is keeping mute on the case of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, Mohbad’s demise.

Samklef who stated this on Tuesday in a statement shared on his verified X page alleged that Banky W is silent on the calls for justice for Mohbad, who allegedly died after being bullied by his former record label, Marlian Music, because Banky also bullied his former signees.

Sharing the details of what transpired, the singer revealed that he has forgiven the EME boss, but decided to speak up so others can learn.

He wrote, “Banky W, the individual who initiated my personal cancel culture in 2012 with one of his friends in Soundcity…He is now a pastor lol.

“Fellow artists, it’s time to share your genuine experiences! Don’t hesitate! The reason many of them remain quiet about this matter is that they are aware of their own involvement. They were not just violent like Naira Marley!

“I have forgiven but I will still tell my story so that other people can learn.”