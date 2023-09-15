Why Atiku’ll Remain in Politics, by Sani

Umar Sani is a former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council. In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) and how the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to deliver on its promises to ensure free, fair and credible elections, ANAYO EZUGWU reports

What do you think is the takeaway from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT)?

Before I go to the judgement of the PEPT, it is important for me to lay the foundation. At the beginning of the tribunal’s sitting, Justice Haruna Tsammani told Nigerians that they would deliver judgement based on substantial justice. But the final judgement what we saw was technicalities rather than substantial justice.

I saw so many things which were enumerated. I saw a judge reading his own judgement, who did not understand the judgement himself. He was struggling to read the judgement. I saw a judge who threw away something that was on a credible online website, which is the Amazon website.

He threw it away on the basis of the fact that the person who presented the document was an interested party. Ordinarily, the document was verifiable and the content can still be verified. I also saw a judge who went ahead to begin to analyse. A judge is supposed to be impartial.

The judge analysed and said: ‘Obi won this, Obi won that, why should he complain?’ That is partiality. It justifies why you are taking a position in the matter. Tsam- mani was more political than judicial. I saw a judge who said that a serious opposition should not do this and that.

This is a judge who is supposed to be impartial. He said that a serious opposition doesn’t need INEC. So, if we don’t need INEC, would there be the need for an election? We don’t even need the court; it is INEC that we need. If INEC had done its work well, we would not need to go to court. For them to say that even social media was intimidating them, is so unfortunate.

Social media is a congregation of Nigerians from all works of life, either within the country or in the Diaspora. These Nigerians congregate to share ideas in order to move the nation forward and with that, we have to reassess what the justices are likely to do and what we anticipate from the justices and it is not out of the question.

If we do that and they come and do something which is contrary to general expectation, then we will begin to ask ourselves why did we get it wrong or where did we get it wrong.

We saw that the justices, with due respect, are not lawyers, but even the law says that to a certain degree a mind which is considered to be reasonable can still give judgment in a certain area. That is why overseas, you have the jury kind of judgement where reasonable people will reexamine and say okay, this is the way to go.

Let us talk about some of the foundations that you have laid here, especially in your article, where you asked why someone can present two certificates and still be allowed to go scot-free. What did you exactly mean?

There are two certificates that are currently subsisting. One is the certificate bearing Bola Tinubu. That one that was issued on June 27, 1979 and the one issued on June 22, 1979.

One was submitted and that was not the one that the school certified that is from them. These two certificates are the issue of contention. We have gone to the school in America to try to unearth the issue behind it.

I read that Atiku Abubakar was in the United States, urging the U.S. court to quickly expidite action on that suit, so that he can use that to beef up his appeal at the Supreme Court…

It is important that new evidence can be introduced in law. So, if we a going for an appeal and we have additional new evidence to justify our appeal, I am sure that the Supreme Court, with a larger heart, will look at it.

We want to go to the Supreme Court fully confident that we have substantial evidence, sufficient for the Supreme Court to declare Atiku Abubakar the winner. It will return him and ask him to go and collect his certificate if returns.

Tinubu is saying that in compliance with the electoral law, he won more states than any of the other political parties. That he had more spread than any of the other political parties. Do you think that the Supreme Court can go ahead and deliver judgment in favour of someone who didn’t have two or third based on what the INEC declared?

Our contention is not about what INEC declared. If we are satisfied with what INEC declared, then there would be no need for us to go to court. We are convinced that INEC didn’t do the right thing. In its declaration, it made grievous errors and these grievous errors are what we want to determine. Ordinarily, we would have done Jonathan’s option.

We would say, ‘winner we congratulate you.’ In this situation when the umpire is already biased and is not impartial, then you are forced to go to court to seek redress. In that case, whether you say, you are number one, number two or num- ber three, in our estimation, the reason we have gone to court is to say you have not made that position, which is why in our argument, and when the honourable justices were arguing that the only way you can prove substantial non-compliance is at the polling units.

That is why we want to prove overvoting. In the case of Ekiti State, we complained that the total number of accredited voters in Ekiti State was 300,000, Bola Tinubu scored 200,000 votes, Atiku scored 100,000 votes, the Labour Party scored 11,000 votes, and the Accord Party scored 3,000 votes. The number of votes that candidates scored is higher than the number of accredited votes, so that is over- voting.

The justices assured us that they were going to critically examine the documents and unfortunately, they passed judgment on the basis of their own sentiments. Take us through our electoral jurisprudence as someone who has served through the presi- dency before and read through our previous court judgments right from 1999 when we returned to the fourth Republic.

It looks like politicians don’t expect justice when it comes to the Court of Appeal, especially as it concerns the presidential election. They are always looking at the Supreme Court, yet we have never had any instance when the Supreme Court has taken a decision to favour the opposition since 1999.

The only time that was close to that was in 2007 with Yar Adua and Muhammadu Buhari when it ended in two against three. Justices of the Supreme Court used to take certain key positions but they don’t want to upstage the appellate court because they don’t want to lead the country without the precedence. Our jurisprudence was being deepened by their judgment.

In 2007 it was a three two and Justice Uwais delivered the casting vote. However, due to pressure from the opposition that the election was flopped, Yar Adua said that he would do something. He set up a committee headed by Justice Uwais to draw up a concrete electoral way forward for Nigeria, which he did. Former President Goodluck Jonathan in good faith decided to implement three.

Some people are of the view that the National Judicial Commission (NJC) should be responsible for appointment of the INEC chairman and other top officials of the commission. What do you make of this?

If you say that INEC is independent how can anyone be removing certain powers from it? If you have to remove certain powers from them, then it is not independent. The fact of the matter is that the judiciary and the two other cases that we always call independent.

One, they are not independent because they are supposed to draw their statutory allocations directly. If we want to rely on the government, then there is no independence. Once the government is the approving your budget, approving your request, it becomes a problem for the Nigerian judiciary because they will not be able to dispense justice when due.

So, what we are saying is that we need a quick judicial reform. The judges as it is now and the justices that were there before have different orientations and different training. For example, we did not have to have eyes on Justice Niki Tobi, we didn’t have to have eyes on Justice Kayode Eso.

We didn’t also have to have eyes on Justice Chukwudife Oputa. Because we knew that by their conscience, they would deliver what is substantial justice and every Nigerian will believe that this is justice served. Again, we are not condemning these justices. In the Supreme Court, we have eminent jurists.

We have quite a number of them there, and when they speak, they speak as people who are intentional to serve justice. I believe that the Supreme Court has deepened electoral jurisprudence. Wike was removed by an election petition tribunal, the Court of Appeal affirmed it and when he went to the Supreme Court, the Supreme Court overturned it and confirmed him as governor.

The reason was that the Supreme Court came with a very strong issue that the smart card reader that was in use then did not suppress the voter register and that the voter register remained the final document for people’s accreditation. So, if you have fewer people on the smart card reader being accredited and the voters register says more people are accredited. So, these are some of the things that we are talking about.

I want you to react to the statement by the current Vice President, Kashim Shettima that he has retired Atiku Abubakar and that they will be sending him to go and engage in animal husbandry. Atiku also hit him back when he said that he did not speak like a statesman, that when you are a president or a vice president, your choice of words ought to be that of a statesman. Can you react to that?

I have discovered that Shettima has a very crude sense of humour in a way. Perhaps, he was trying to bring his own type of dry jokes to bear in the polity but in making that kind of dry utterances he has to be careful. He has initially called the former Vice President an ice cream seller. I think he is gradually becoming the chief comedian of Aso Rock.

Talking about Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; what future lies ahead of him as he awaits the Supreme Court judgement. Also, some of your party members are already asking, why not allow the young people to take charge? How do you think that the PDP can be reorganized as an election-winning machine like it used to be in the past?

I will leave you with these parting words from the former Information Minister of Nigeria in the First Republic. He said: ‘Man is a political animal and that for people to say that he should retire because he is 83 years, is an injustice, that as a political animal, he has the right at any age to continue to aspire until such a time when the people reject him.’

So, Atiku has such right to continue to aspire until the people say that they don’t want him. But as long as the people want him, he will remain in politics. The people who are making this noise are the people who believe that he is a stumbling block to their political progress.

They accused him that he was the reason the party didn’t win. For the younger people in PDP who look up to the future, how can the PDP reorganise itself?

There is no fast and straightforward way to what to do in a political party. The political party works according to its dictates and what is affecting it at that particular moment. Anyone who tells you that Atiku is the problem. It is not the truth. It is not Atiku that is the problem.

What about the likes of Nyesom Wike?

If Wike had not formed the G-5, the group would have worked for the party. So, the party had a very strong base but another man’s ambition tried to over- shadow the general interest of the party.

I believe that Atiku is not the problem because we need a blend of the old breed and the new breed. The young ones cannot just come and take over. We need the wise counsel and the tutelage of the old breed so it is a mixture. So, we need Atiku to provide fatherly advice. How many of them have the capacity, the spread and general acceptance like Atiku?