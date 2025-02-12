Why Atiku, Tinubu, Obi Should Step Aside In 2027 – Okonkwo

Share

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the former member of the Labour Party (LP), Kenneth Okonkwo has asked President Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to step aside from vying for the presidential seat.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Okonkwo who was a spokesman for the LP presidential campaign team in the 2023 general election announced his resignation from the party on Tuesday, February 11, citing internal rambles in the party.

However, speaking in an interview on Channels Television politics today the Nollywood actor-turned-politician has backtracked from his support for Obi, asking Atiku and Tinubu to step aside for other candidates in Nigeria’s next round of elections.

“I said it and I maintain it because in Nigeria, people will not give you their mandate and you treat it with levity.

“You must do everything decisively to secure it. Unfortunately, nature has bestowed on us the duty that in Nigeria, you will not only win an election, but you have to fight for your mandate.

“I still maintain that. Whatever happened in 2023 should stay in 2023, ” the actor said, ruling out backing the former Anambra State governor in the next round of general polls in Nigeria.

