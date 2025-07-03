Why Atiku, Peter Obi, El-Rufai Remain In Their Parties Despite Joining ADC – Abdullahi

….ADC Spokesman Clarifies Strategic Political Alignments Ahead of 2027

Spokesman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Bolaji Abdullahi, has clarified why prominent political figures including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Nasir El-Rufai are still affiliated with their respective parties, despite being part of the broader ADC coalition.

Speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Thursday, Abdullahi explained that ongoing electoral commitments are the primary reason these politicians have not officially switched parties.

“There are elections taking place before 2027 that these parties are engaged in,” Abdullahi said.

READ ALSO:

“People like Mallam Nasir El-Rufai have his group engaged in those elections. They’ve bought forms on the platform of their current parties. It’s only logical that they see those contests through.”

Abdullahi noted that El-Rufai’s group, currently aligned with the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has already made moves within the electoral space but intends to fully transition to the ADC once current obligations are fulfilled.

He emphasized that the coalition is unified in principle and driven by a shared resolve to prevent Nigeria from sliding into a one-party state.

“Every single person that believes Nigeria cannot be reduced to a one-party state is in this coalition,” Abdullahi declared.

“If anyone thinks we should sit back and watch Nigeria become a one-party civilian dictatorship, they are free to raise objections. But we are clear about our mission.”

Acknowledging potential challenges ahead, he added, “We do not expect a smooth ride—it will be bumpy—but we are ready to deal with it.”

The ADC-led coalition is positioning itself as a strong alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as political realignments and strategic alliances intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections.