Why Asake, Ayra Starr Withdrew From Abidjan Concert –Organiser

The organiser of the Abidjan Laguna show, ‏Karim Ouattara, has revealed why Asake and Ayra Starr were withdrawn from performing at their event. In a recent interview with newsmen, Outtarra disclosed that both artistes had been paid 50% upfront for their performances. He said Asake, however, demanded a private jet to pick him up in Los Angeles, take him to Lagos, Abidjan, and then back to Lagos.

Asake’s request, according to Outtarra, did not go down well with the show’s sponsors, leading to his removal from the headlining artistes. He said Ayra, on the other hand, was scheduled to travel to the event with a commercial flight but later requested a private jet after her Grammy nomination. She too was scheduled to be picked up in Lagos, but later asked that it be changed to Los Angeles.

“Both Asake and Ayra Starr received a 50% advance payment before the show. Asake received €175,000 from €350,000 while Ayra Star got €75,000 from €150,000 initially agreed upon,” he said. “Asake was to be brought to Abidjan with a private jet to perform but it was supposed to pick him from Lagos. After the Grammys, Asake then requested that the private jet should come pick him up in Los Angeles, which is a 13-hour flight.

“Then the jet would bring him first to Lagos before coming to Abidjan then take him back to Lagos. I said that is enough, I was sufficiently patient with you. I have asked for a drop and it is fine but I can pay for a jet taxi, it is impossible. Tell Asake we are going to cancel and that is how we cancelled Asake. “With Ayra Starr, the jet was never in question. She was supposed to take a commercial flight to the event.