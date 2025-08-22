Why Arrest Of 2 Ansaru Terrorist Leaders May Not Likely End Insurgency In Nigeria, By Experts

…says, Nigeria military should leverage on intelligence sharing

The recent arrest of Ansaru terrorist leaders has been described as a major security success, which could go a lond way in weakening the terrorist group’s capacity, however there are fears that it is unlikely to lead to end of banditry in northern Nigeria.

A group of security experts who spoke on the development noted that banditry is a multifaceted problem involving various groups with differing motivations and connections, including but not limited to Ansaru. Noting that addressing it effectively will require a combination of intelligencedriven security operations, improved governance, and service provision to local communities to reduce the appeal and influence of both bandits and jihadists.

The experts also noted that the impact of these arrests on terrorism and banditry also depends heavily on how Nigerian security forces leverage the intelligence gathered from the arrested leaders to target other cells and disrupt the networks fully.

The security experts who spoke with our correspondent separately, said whether the arrests will end banditry in Northern Nigeria is a more complex issue, because banditry in the region involves multiple groups who specialise in kidnapping for ransom, looting, cattle rustling and other violent criminal activities.

A security expert and a veteran crime reporter, Mr. Dipo Kehinde, said the arrest of the two Ansaru leaders is undoubtedly a major breakthrough for Nigeria’s security agencies, as it demonstrates that intelligence gathering and coordinated operations are yielding results.

However, he said while this development is commendable, it should not be mistaken for the end of terrorism and banditry in Nigeria or in the northern region. He said terrorists and bandits networks are often decentralised, with multiple cells and leaders operating independently.

Removing key figures may temporarily disrupt their operations, but unless the structural issues that fuel insurgency, such as poverty, porous borders, access to arms, ideological indoctrination, and weak local governance, are addressed, new leaders may emerge.

He added that: “So, I see this arrest as a positive step forward, but what matters most is how government and security agencies consolidate on this success, sustaining intelligence-driven operations, cutting off financing and recruitment channels, and rebuilding trust between communities and law enforcement. Only then can we begin to see a gradual decline, not just in terrorist attacks, but in the wider insecurity plaguing the country.”

Mercenary

Mr Kehinde said the use of foreign mercenaries to fight terrorism in Nigeria is a double-edged sword. While they may provide short-term tactical gains because of their specialised training and equipment, such an option raises serious concerns about sovereignty, accountability, and long-term sustainability.

He noted that Nigeria has a capable military, but what is needed is stronger political will, better funding, modern equipment, and intelligencedriven operations. More importantly, tackling the social and economic drivers of terrorism is crucial. “I believe that strengthening our own armed forces and fostering regional security cooperation should remain the priority rather than outsourcing our security to mercenaries.”

Dismantling of terrorists

Another security expert, Mr. Femi Adeniji, said to dismantle terrorists’ control and their links in Nigeria, the Federal Government should take a comprehensive and multi-faceted approach such as Intelligence-Driven Operations, enhance intelligence gathering and sharing capabilities to disrupt terrorist networks effectively. This involves collaboration between military, police, intelligence agencies and international partners.

Mr Adeniji said another important aspect of dismantling terrorists is ensuring timely, effective, and human rights compliant investigations and prosecutions of terrorism related crimes to break the cycle of impunity and regional and international cooperation that is to collaborate with neighbouring countries and international allies to tackle cross border terrorism and sharing of intelligence, and coordinate operations.

He added that it is good for government to develop robust mechanisms to detect and cut off terrorist funding sources, including financial crimes and illicit trade. And the implementation of community based approach to preventing violent extremism by addressing root causes such as poverty, marginalisation, and grievances.

Promote social inclusion and integrate former combatants through disarmament, demobilisation, and reintegration programs. To counter cyber threats, disinformation, and online radicalisation that terrorists use to recruit and propagate their ideologies.

Economic factor

Adeniji further said economic factors plays a significant role in fueling violence, noting that widespread poverty creates desperation and vulnerability, making individuals more susceptible to recruitment by violent extremist groups such as Boko Haram and bandit gangs. “Some of the terrorists groups promise financial support.

Also, high unemployment rates among Nigerian youths leave many without legitimate means of livelihood, leading some to engage in crime, armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry, or join militant groups. Unemployed youths account for a significant portion of perpetrators and victims of violence, and the perception of crime as a lucrative alternative is widespread.

” He added that, “The uneven distribution of wealth and control of natural resources fuels resentment and conflict, resource rich areas often do not benefit equitably from wealth, causing local grievances that escalate into violent clashes. The “resource curse” dynamic, coupled with corruption and governance deficits, exacerbates conflicts and corruption reduces the effectiveness of government programs aimed at poverty alleviation and economic development.

Misappropriation of funds and political mismanagement lead to poor public services and infrastructure, further alienating citizens and contributing to insecurity and violence.” He added: “violence is deeply intertwined in Nigeria with economic challenges such as poverty, unemployment, inequality, corruption, and resource mismanagement. Addressing these economic root causes through inclusive development, job creation, governance reforms, and social inclusion is essential to mitigating violence across the country.

“The Nigerian military is widely considered to be facing significant challenges in the fight against terrorists and they are overwhelmed, in the north eastern region, groups like the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have escalated coordinated attacks on military bases and infrastructure, exposing weaknesses in Nigeria’s counterterrorism strategy.

“The military’s previous “supercamp” strategy has collapsed in parts, and the insurgents have shown growing tactical sophistication, including the use of drones and foreign fighters. This has led to the Nigerian military being stretched thin across large parts of the country dealing with jihadist insurgency, banditry, and communal violence, it’s true the military are overwhelmed in the fight against terrorists.

“The Nigerian military is overstretched, underfunded, and affected by internal dysfunctions including issues like troop welfare, logistical challenges, and corruption, which reduce operational effectiveness. As a result, security is often partially outsourced to local vigilantes and other non state actors, which complicates efforts to establish lasting stability.”

Nevertheless, Nigeria’s military remains one of the strongest in Africa and continues to receive international support and invest in capacity building, including expanding air force capabilities and intelligence-driven operations. A holistic approach involving military, political, and socio economic measures is critical to reversing these trends and achieving sustainable security and fight against terrorists, kidnapping and banditry.

Self government

Another security expert, Mr. Femi Adebayo, noted that the idea that terrorists act as “governments on their own” reflects a reality seen in parts of Northern Nigeria and other conflict zones, where terrorist groups establish control over territories and local populations and this have adverse effects on the people.

Adebayo said these groups often provide services, enforce rules, and exercise authority in ways that mimic state functions. He said: “the terrorists groups impose their own laws and punishments, often based on extremists interpretations, states like Zamfara, Borno is going through this type of government from the terrorists groups. They also administer resources such as food, money, and basic services to maintain power in their enclave.

“They challenge the state’s monopoly on force and governance, undermining the government’s legitimacy. This situation poses significant challenges to the Nigerian government’s efforts to restore authority and bring stability.” He added that, displacing such groups requires not only military efforts, but also efforts to win hearts and minds through improved governance, service delivery and economic development in affected states where the terrorists thrive.

Boost

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu said the arrests of the terrorist leaders is a boost in the fight against terrorism. According to Ribadu, the leaders of Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan, commonly known as Ansaru, were captured in a “high-risk, intelligence-led, counter-terrorism operation” conducted between May and July 2025.

He said Mahmud Muhammad Usman, identified as the self-styled Emir of Ansaru, was the coordinator of various terrorist sleeper cells across Nigeria and the mastermind of numerous high-profile kidnappings and armed robberies used to finance the group’s operations Ribadu added that his deputy, Mahmud al-Nigeri, led the group’s “Mahmudawa” cell, which operates around the Kainji National Park area, a region straddling Niger and Kwara states and extending into Benin Republic.

The NSA added that their operations include the 2022 Kuje prison break, the attack on the Niger uranium facility, the 2013 abduction of French engineer, Francis Collomp in Katsina, and the May 1, 2019 kidnapping of Alhaji Musa Umar Uba (Magajin Garin Daura). Ribadu noted that they were also behind the abduction of the Emir of Wawa, and they maintained active links with terrorist groups across the Maghreb, particularly in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso.