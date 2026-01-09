Why APGA Shouldn’t Be Profiled As Anambra Party, By Enekwechi

Chief Damian Enekwechi is the chairman of Anambra Patriots for Soludo, a support group of Governor Charles Soludo. In this interview with OKEY MADUFORO, he speaks on expectations in his second term

How do you feel over the victory of Governor Charles Soludo in the November 8, 2025 election? We are so happy that we worked hard for the victory of Governor Soludo in the election.

Ours was a voluntary support for the governor with no strings attached to the support. You know that that there are two things in life.

You can entice somebody with something and you can show appreciation for something but we never discussed anything with him. We did not make any demand from the governor.

We are just happy with the good work that he is doing and we had to throw our weight behind his second term ambition, so that the good work would continue. So, we will never demand anything from the governor.

What your group did appears to be a novelty in the politics of Anambra State…

If it is a novelty, so be it, but at least, the novelty that we started became cancerous and affected a lot of people and groups to the extent that we started witnessing donations from everywhere.

Remember that we started by going to buy the nomination form for the governor and that was how people took a clue from there and the donations started coming.

Also, it is important to note that no government money was involved in this campaign because people willfully made both individual and collective donations to his campaign.

But the donations were seen as a kind of intimidation on his opponents, and there is the belief that the governor gave people money to make those donations…

If people say that it is a kind of intimidation, why didn’t their own supporters make donations to their own campaigns? It is a very simple thing that people can do and it is not by force and bear in mind the governor never gave anyone money to anyone to come and make donations to his campaign. What played out was an overflow of love and appreciation for what Soludo has done so far.

There is no part of Anambra State that his administration did not touch in one way or the other. You should also know that reward for good work is more work and what that means is that Anambra people wants him to do more in the next four years.

Your ward recorded the highest number of votes in Awka South Local Government Area; what was the magic behind that?

The magic is team work by the stakeholders as no single individual can deliver an electoral ward. That was why we had 84.3 per cent of votes cast in Nise Ward 2 thereby placing first in the entire Awka South Local Government Area.

It would be out of place and strange that the chairman of the largest support group in Anambra State could not deliver his ward and it is not just delivering the ward but to do it convincingly. That explains the 84.3 per cent of the votes cast in that election.

Governor Soludo is being accused of overshooting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) stipulation on campaigns with those donations. How would you react to that?

The question is: Did the governor spend the money or that he kept it? People should investigate if he spent the money on his election or not and not going to town to spread falsehood.

Again people called it vote buying but this is not vote buying as the act of vote buying takes place before the election and not after the election. This is an appreciation on the part of the governor when he said that the ward that records the highest number of votes would be adequately appreciated.

APGA has made inroads into other states but it has been betrayed by those who won elections with the party but later walked away

That is not vote buying. What the governor said is a kind of appreciation and also a way of curbing voter apathy. If you look at the turn out of voters on the election day, you would discover that the number was unprecedented and it also robbed off on the number of votes that the governor garnered to win the election. No governor has scored up to 400,000 votes in the history of Anambra election.

What are your expectations from Governor Soludo in the next four years?

I t is very simple and he has done marvelously well in his first term in office and has provided a lot for the people of Anambra State. What we expect him to do is to do more for Anambra people by fighting hunger and improving the lives of the people this time around.

We also expect him to take on the people and that has to do with appreciating people and fighting hunger; what you call stomach infrastructure. It is not a case of sharing money but to put in place structures that would alleviate the poverty and hunger in the state.

Some opponents of the governor are talking about going to the tribunal to challenge the outcome of the election; what do you think about that?

I want to advise them not to do that. They should not waste their money by going to court because nothing will come out of it at the end of the day. Soludo won all the 21 local government areas of the state, so you cannot go to court to contest that he did not win because his victory is overwhelming.

The governor will still win even the election is held again. You know that the percentage of votes he scored is above 70 per cent, and if the election is conducted again, it would get up to 100 per cent.

There is this talk about Soludo joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) very soon. Would you support that?

First of all there is no such thing about dumping his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to join another party. All those who governed Anambra State never joined another party after being reelected. They joined after they had served out their tenure, so why would he join another political party now.

That report or narrative is not true. It is a funny projection by some people. If he wants to do that, it would be after his eight years but I can tell you that Governor Soludo is not going to join the APC for now. Maybe, after his tenure, but not now and we know that he is a gentleman and a man of character.

APGA as a party is seen as a lone ranger that has no spread…

APGA has made inroads into other states but it has been betrayed by those who won elections with the party and walked away. It is a question of time when we shall have people who have APGA spirit in them. It is all about people sharing in the ideology of the party.

Even the issue of the party having its national chairman from Anambra State is of no meaning because the party has a constitution and process of electing a national chairman, which gives room for people to come and contest.

There is nothing wrong with that and you know that the emergence of a national chairman is through an election during the national convention and those who vote at the convention are not only Anambra people but the entire country. So, you cannot profile APGA as a party for Anambra people alone.