Why APC’ll Win Anambra Guber – Chukwuma

Paul Chukwuma has said the Federal Government’s infrastructural presence and interventions in Anambra State will propel the All Progressives Congress (APC) to victory in the November 8 the governorship election.

Chukwuma, who is targeting the APC’s ticket for the election, said at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja yesterday after submitting his nomination and expression of interest forms the people should disregard the issue of zoning.

According to him, the zoning issue is the gimmick being used by the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) to win election.

He said: “It is important to tell our media team here at the party headquarters that there is no zoning in Anambra State.“Let me be very categorical, anybody telling you about zoning is an agent of APGA.

