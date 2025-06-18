Why APC’ll Clear Rivers LG Polls – ASAF

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) States Assembly Forum (ASAF), has declared full support for the party ahead of the proposed Local Government Areas election in Rivers state

Rivers state sole administrator, Rear Admiral Ete Ibok will on Wednesday inaugurate the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) that will be saddled with the task of conducting a fresh local council election in the state in August.

Declaring it’s support for the APC, Director General of ASAF, Ambassador Fubara Dagogo assured that the party has entrenched itself deeper in the state to win the majority of the local governments.

Ambassador Dagogo, who is also a chieftain of the APC in the state noted that the leadership of the party in the state has done much grassroots integration to position the APC for victory in future elections, adding that the election will be keenly contested by genuine committed members who will emerge as it’s candidates

The ASAF Director General made the declaration at the National Secretariat of the ruling APC, when he accompanied some serving lawmakers of the party on a solidarity visit to the National Working Committee (NWC) over the recent violence that rocked the North east zonal meeting of the party in Gombe

ASAF there urged the APC stakeholders to remain focused and begin the process of reconciliation that would help heal all wounds ahead of the August elections

The Forum, which passed a vote of confidence in the Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Tinubu, advised the APC leadership in Rivers state to work hard to ensure that it conducts a genuine and credible primary for the polls, even as it noted that the party will not have much opposition if gets it well at the primary election level

“Rivers state at this moment can be said to be an APC dominated state. The current leadership of the party in the state has done a lot of work in making the party to become a household name in Rivers

“We cannot also fail to appreciate the giant and commendable roles our dear president has played to return peace in our state. President Tinubu’s love for Rivers state has also attracted several supporters, who have embraced our great party for his sake

“APC in Rivers has gathered enough strength with it’s grassroots acceptance, and we have positioned ourselves so much that we can deliver the party when the Local Government Areas election is finally conducted in August

“We therefore call on the party leadership and stakeholders to maintain the stride and remain loyal to the national leadership of our great party. Rivers people will pay back for President Tinubu’s love by ensuring that the APC clears the August elections,” the ASAF Director General noted

