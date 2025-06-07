Why Angela Okorie Fled Nigeria – Radiogad

Nigerian Radio personality, Radiogad, has reacted to the ongoing controversy involving Nollywood actresses, Regina Daniels and Angela Okorie

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that their online brawl stemmed from Angela Okorie’s comment about Mercy Johnson’s alleged illness.

However, Angela’s comment resulted in an online dispute with Regina Daniels reacting to her remarks.

Reacting in a recent video posted to TikTok, Radiogad claimed that Angela Okorie has fled to Ghana to avoid arrest by Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko.

READ ALSO:

According to Radiogad, Angela Okorie doesn’t have a visa to stay outside of Africa.

Speaking further, Radiogad urged her to return the N500,000 given to her by Ned Nwoko, otherwise, he would track her down to her location in Ghana.

Watch the video below;