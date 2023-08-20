Why All Eyes’ll Continue To Be On The Judiciary

I cannot recall where, between Benin and Kano that I first came across the hashtag “#AllEyesOnTheElectionTribunalJudg- es”, powered by Diasporas for good governance. But I read in it that Nigerians had not lost interest on the last general elections and all that played out in the exercise. Indeed, they should not and ought not! That was a particular election that Nigerians of all ages and classes, especially the youth, saw as one that would change many narratives in the country.

It was one election which the organisers – the President Muhammadu Buhari administration and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), advertised as the best that would happen to Nigeria.

Buhari, in fact, boasted that the success of the election would stand as a legacy and point of reference for his regime. INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, equally assured the whole world of conducting an election that would mark a radical departure from the past that was characterised by manipulations. But at the end of the day, Nigerians were handed the wrong end of the stick.

If anything, it was apparent that the government and INEC merely sold a dummy to them. Neither Buhari, nor Yakubu, was prepared to live by their words. They simply played on Nigerians. Conscious of its perfidy, INEC declared Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the presidential election, at 4 a.m.

when Nigerians were asleep, using incomplete results to do so. To save face, it asked the Labour Party (LP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and other dissatisfied and aggrieved opposition parties to go to court.

That pain on the citizens has not ebbed. They have thus, been looking up to the courts to make a final say on the election, make definite pronouncement on its conduct and who actually won. In #AllEyesOn- TheElectionTribunalJudges, they expressed their belief in the judiciary as the last hope for their efforts. It was for them, a reminder that all was not lost after all; that the errors of the presidential and other elections could still be remedied.

It was that optimism that the Federal Government sought to take away from the people by dissolving the Secretariat of the Advertising Standard Panel (ASP) over its approval of billboards. Government claimed that the billboards were blackmailing the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

For purposes of explanation, the ASP is the Statutory Panel under the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), charged with the duty of ensuring that advertisements conform to the prevailing laws of the Federation as well as the Code of advertising ethics of the advertising profession.

ARCON Director-General, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, who confirmed the dissolution of the panel, said the Council has also suspended its Director and Deputy Director in charge of Regulations to allow investigations into the issue. The statement announcing the action read: “The attention of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has been drawn to the “All Eyes on the Judiciary” advertisements exposed on some billboards across the country.

“The Advertising Standards Panel of the Council also erred in the approval of one of the concepts as the advertisement failed to vet guidelines on the following grounds: “The cause forming the central theme of the campaign in the advertisement is a matter pending before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. Hence, it’s juspendis.

“A matter being juspendis and awaiting judicial pronouncement is, by virtue of the Nigerian legal system, precluded from being a subject of public statement, debate, discussion, advertisement, etc. “The advertisement is controversial and capable of instigating public unrest and breach of public peace.

“The advertisement is considered black-mail against the Nigerian Judiciary, the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, and particularly the Honourable Justices of the Tribunal who are expected to discharge their judicial functions without fear or favour over a matter that is currently juspendis.”