Why Alia Locked Out Commissioners, Civil Servants During Unscheduled Visit

Benue State Governor, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia yesterday undertook an unscheduled visit to the state secretariat housing most ministries when he locked out some commissioners and hundreds of civil servants who came to work late.

The governor who arrived the secretariat at about 10:35 am to inspect ongoing renovation work including new lighting installations, discovered to his charging that many staff were yet to show up in their respective offices.

He then, swiftly, asked the security personnel at the gate to lock the entrance to bar late comers from entering the state secretariat complex.

The governor thereafter, went round various ministries, where he uncovered many offices deserted, with key commissioners and senior officials also absent.

Addressing some workers who were seen on ground, the governor expressed disappointment with their lack of dedication.

He said: “With what you are doing, you are creating a vicious circle for your families. You cannot get money and be uplifted because you are cheats and because of the effect of what you are doing”.

Alia warned workers of the dangers of shirking their responsibilities, as according to him, “I have a quick way of getting your names and firing you as I have the power to do so.

“I am appealing to you because this is not about me it’s about those who rely on you. Who is government? All of you here are the government.”

