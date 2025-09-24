Why Akpabio Backed Down On My Suspension–Natasha

The Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha AkpotiUduaghan, has broken her silence on the unsealing of her office at the National Assembly, describing it as the triumph of the collective voices of Nigerians against the injustice done her in the past six months.

Akpoti-Uduaghan who spoke shortly after her office at the National Assembly was unsealed, expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC), Nigeria Bar (NBA) Civil Society Organisations, People’s Democratic Party (Pdp), Labour Party ( LP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for their interventions.

She also hailed the contributions of prominent personalities such as the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), as well as political rights activist, Aisha Yesufu for lending their voices to the campaign against her suspension.

According to her, it was the weight of these collective voices that eventually forced the Senate leadership to reconsider its position on the matter. She said: “In retrospect, it’s actually amazing how much we have had to face and survive in the past six months.

And most of it happened to the people of Nigerians. “From the unjust suspension to the recall, we survived the recall. We survived the blockage of roads and waterways into Kogi that we had to fly in through a helicopter. “We survived the blackmail from the so-called woman from the crazy lady on Facebook.

“So in everything, it just shows that sometimes it’s good to put the institutions to test. We can’t cower down in the face of injustice. No one is more Nigerian than us. “Senator Akpabio is not more of a Senator than I am. He’s not a Governor of this place. And he treated me as if I was his servant or I was a domestic staff in his house.

It’s very unfortunate that at this time, after so many years of democracy, we would have a National Assembly being run by such dictatorship. It’s totally unacceptable. “I think the Senate President realised he just couldn’t continue on that path.”