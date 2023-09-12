Why Akeredolu Sacked Deputy’s Media Aides

Facts have emerged on the reason behind the sack of the media aides attached to the office of Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Governor Akeredolu on Tuesday directed that all media aides appointed by him and seconded to the office of the deputy Governor, have been relieved of their appointments with immediate effect.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Richard Olatunde, the affected aides include Press Secretary to the Governor, Kenneth Odusola; Special Assistant to Governor (New Media) Okunniga Oladipupo; and Special Assistant to the Governor (Photography) Abayomi Samson Adefolalu.

An insider source revealed that the aides were sacked as a result of insubordination and flagrance disregard to the appropriate authority.

“The deputy Governor photographer openly abused the governor on his WhatsApp status and the screenshot is with the governor’s people.

“The Deputy Governor press secretary was investigated and findings have it that he had engaged in planting some stories against the governor.

“The deputy Governor media aides are the ones causing disaffection in the government. They are the ones going about saying Aiyedatiwa will complete Akeredolu’s tenure. It’s like they wished the governor dead.”