Why AGN Can’t Sue Adanma Luke – Emeka Rollas

President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas has finally addressed the guild’s jurisdictional constraints against Adanma Luke over Junior Pope’s death.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Adanma Luke was suspended by the Guild following Junior Pope’s tragic passing in April.

However, months after the jurisdictional constraint, the suspension was officially lifted.

Speaking in a recent interview with Arise TV, Emeka Rollas addressed Adanma Luke’s suspension, revealing why the Guild had no legal grounds to pursue action against the movie producer.

According to Emeka Rollas, Junior Pope’s contract with Adanma Luke revealed that only the late actor’s family members can take legal action, as Junior Pope was merely a contracted actor and not a paying member of the guild.

He said: “From the contract junior pope signed with Adanma Luke, AGN didn’t have the right to sue her, only the deceased family can”.

