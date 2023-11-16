Why Afrobeat Is The Biggest Export – Yhung G

With the Nigerian music industry gaining prominence at the international level, multi-talented Nigerian singer, and songwriter, Glorious Gigi Ogagaogehne better known as Yhung G has explained that the industry is currently gaining this attention as a result of the export of Afrobeat sound around the world.

He said ‘Afrobeat has become the biggest export in Nigeria such that everyone all over the world is vibing and listening to Afrobeat and I believe as an artist I will be part of those who can take Afrobeat to a bigger level than it is currently.

The Delta state-born and rising star is an Afrobeat/Trap Artist who also dabbles in other genres of music he describes his sound as “Demeen”, which means being able to hop on different genres of music in a whole different way’.

Yhung G started his career professionally in 2017 where he started dropping freestyle on Instagram, getting views and preparing him for the industry. In 2022, Yhung G released his first official single and ever since, he has been working tirelessly.

On why he is doing music, Yhung G disclosed that his motivation was to utilize the talent he has been given by God and to be able to provide for his family and reach the peak of his career.

Yhung G is currently signed to Double G record label owned by his dad, Mr. Gift Gigi